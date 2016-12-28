Tennis in the capital: Centre court drama

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Tennis in the capital: Centre court drama

World No. 1 Andy Murray and defending champion Rafael Nadal are two of the biggest names in action at the annual Mubadala World Tennis Championship being held in Zayed Sports City from December 29 to 31. But the others in the fray don’t just make up the numbers.

  • Andy MurrayImage Credit: GN Archives
  • David GoffinImage Credit: GN Archives
  • Jo-Wilfred TsongaImage Credit: GN Archives
  • Milos RaonicImage Credit: GN Archives
  • Rafael NadalImage Credit: GN Archives
  • Tomáš BerdychImage Credit: GN Archives
XPRESS
 

Seed: 1

Andy Murray  UK

Age: 29

Plays: Right-handed

Prize money: $55,715,019

ATP ranking: 1

Grand slams: 3

Often touted as one of the most intelligent tacticians on the court, Murray is the only tennis player to have won two Olympic gold medals following his triumph at Rio earlier this summer. Known for his strong first serve and solid baseline play, the Scot is on the top of his game currently and is the toast of the British Isles for reaching the world No. 1 spot for the first time with a win at last month’s BNP Paribas Masters.

 

Seed: 2

Milos Raonic  Canada

Age: 25

Plays: Right-handed

Prize money: $13,464,667

ATP ranking: 3

Grand slams: 0

A Canadian of Serb origin, Raonic first gained international acclaim when he reached the fourth round of the 2011 Australian Open as a qualifier. Six years on, the Monaco resident is more than just a vastly improved player with a ranking below only Murray and Novak Djokovic. Considered among the strongest servers of the Open Era, he reached the Wimbledon final earlier this year but remains a hard court specialist having won all his singles titles on Abu Dhabi’s surface of choice.

 

Seed: 3

Rafael Nadal  Spain

Age: 30

Plays: Left-handed

Prize money: $78,688,782

ATP ranking: 9

Grand slams: 14

One of only two in history to have won a singles career grand slam, Nadal is a true legend of the game and is often called the ‘King of Clay’ for his dominance on the surface, having won nine out of his 14 grand slam titles at the Roland Garros. Yet he is no pushover on hard courts winning eight Masters series titles and the Olympic gold in 2008. A former world No 1, Nadal returns to the capital with three Abu Dhabi titles under his belt.

 

Seed: 4

Tomáš Berdych  Czech Republic

Age: 31

Plays: Right-handed

Prize money: $26,151,606

ATP ranking: 10

Grand slams: 0

As someone who has reached the semi-finals of all four grand slams, Berdych’s career highlight remains reaching the final of the 2010 Wimbledon championships. A self-confessed fan of the hard court, Berdych relies on his forehand and big serve that make him very capable of scoring a big upset on his day. A former world No. 4, his personal best, Berdych is one of the only three players to have defeated each of the current ATP circuit’s ‘big four’ in major events.

 

Seed: 5

David

Goffin  Belgium

Age: 26

Plays: Right-handed

Prize money: $4,860,519

ATP ranking: 11

Grand slams: 0

Goffin reached his career best ranking of 11 only this June but his breakthrough moment came over four years ago at the French Open when he made the fourth round as a lucky loser. A quarter-final at the same tournament earlier this year may be his best grand slam result, but his victories over three top tenners in 2016 including Berdych makes Goffin quite a formidable opponent for Murray in round two potentially this weekend.

 

Seed: 6

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga France

Age: 31

Plays: Right-handed

Prize money: $18,761,854

ATP ranking: 12

Grand slams: 0

Son of a Congolese father and a French mother, Tsonga rose to fame at the 2008 Australian Open where, as an unseeded player, he shocked the tennis world by reaching the final.

Among his four big scalps in that tournament was Nadal - the then world No. 2 who he sent packing in the semis in straight sets. Four years later he reached his career best ranking of five but could never reach the same heights. Nicknamed Ali for his uncanny resemblance to the boxing legend, he however hasn’t stopped producing occasional bursts of greatness.

Expand

Your comment

More from Sport

tags from this story

Spain
follow this tag on MGNSpain
Andy Murray
follow this tag on MGNAndy Murray
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Milos Raonic
follow this tag on MGNMilos Raonic
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
follow this tag on MGNJo-Wilfried Tsonga
Rafael Nadal
follow this tag on MGNRafael Nadal
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsXpressSport

tags

Spain
follow this tag on MGN
Andy Murray
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Milos Raonic
follow this tag on MGN
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In Sport

The Super Seven

Framed Gallery

Celebrating a new beginning

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most popular on Gulf News

NYE UAE: Access to Dubai Mall closed

NYE UAE: Access to Dubai Mall closed

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Filipino man falls 14 floors to death in Sharjah

Filipino man falls 14 floors to death in Sharjah

Watch Dubai NYE fireworks live on Twitter

Watch Dubai NYE fireworks live on Twitter

Greek envoy murdered by wife’s lover

Greek envoy murdered by wife’s lover

Pakistani girl married off to disabled groom

Pakistani girl married off to disabled groom

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

India warned of New Year terror attacks

India warned of New Year terror attacks

77 New Year's Eve parties in UAE

77 New Year's Eve parties in UAE