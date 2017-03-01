Alexander Rauser, CEO, Prototype

Dubai: Many people believe that the era of technology has changed our mindset in different ways.

One of the most commonly asked questions is how technology has affected our creativity.

Technology does not suppress creativity, in fact, it enhances creativity. The difference between the two is that creativity comes from observing the world, interpreting it and bringing us new concepts and ideas. Whereas technology enables us to see the world differently, accessing information from anywhere in the world.

The truth is that technology and creativity go hand in hand, and complement each other, enabling us to be more creative and productive.

Here are some ways in which technology has impacted creativity across the world:

Innovation: Innovation happens by continuously improving a process or product and technology has contributed in improving many of such products or processes. So yes of course, technology is changing the face of innovation. However, as a business it is important not to place technology at the forefront of innovation, since relying on technology solutions can, at times, hinder innovation.

Emerging tools: It is important to highlight the different tools that have emerged through technology, such as 3D printing, digital content creation and other forms of digital interaction; which gives us the chance to explore new things and to express ourselves in various ways.

Accessibility: Technology has enabled us to dream big; and therefore, it has fuelled creativity in many ways.

There is a desire to invent and to create; and with technology we can enter new avenues easily and connect with information and people around the world.

Technology has helped us in many ways. It is clear that as a society we have all become dependent on technology, however, this isn’t a bad thing as long as we don’t allow it to take us over.

