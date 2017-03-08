Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

More power to women through art

A unique exhibition in Dubai raises funds for Dubai Cares by highlighting the importance of education for girls

  • Some of the participating artists with Ajala Project co-founders Hassan Bello and Narmeen NaserImage Credit: Supplied
  • One of the works on display at the exhibition held at Novotel World Trade Centre between March 3 and 8Image Credit: Supplied
  • One of the works on display at the exhibition held at Novotel World Trade Centre between March 3 and 8Image Credit:
  • One of the works on display at the exhibition held at Novotel World Trade Centre between March 3 and 8Image Credit: Supplied
XPRESS
 

Dubai: A 16-year-old Dubai girl initiated a unique art exhibition in partnership with the Ajala Project, a social enterprise, in Dubai this week to showcase artworks representing countries where girls are denied access to education.

Called “Empowering Girls Through Education”, the five-day exhibition at Novotel World Trade Centre coincided with the International Women’s Day week. It aimed at raising funds for Dubai Cares, with 70 per cent of its proceeds being donated to a cause that stresses equal access to education for girls and boys.

Source of inspiration

Marsailie Shiyi Lin Troup from Greenfield Community School, Dubai, who initiated the event, said, “I became aware of this issue when studying the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the UN Millennium Development Goal 2 of Universal Primary Education and the inspirational story of Malala Yousufzai who almost died defending her right to education and said, ‘All I want is education and I am afraid of no one’.”

Hassan Bello, co-founder of the Ajala Project, said, “Works of 17 artists were displayed at the exhibition. The artists included Ria Sharma, Erum Abd, Afshan Quraishi, Athira Nanda, Humaira Hussein, Linda Hollier, Minisha Bhardwaj and Sijin Gopinathan.”

List of countries

The countries the works represented included Afghanistan, Angola, Bangladesh, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Cambodia, Chad, Comoros Islands, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Ghana, Haiti, Indonesia, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kenya, Laos, Lebanon, Lesotho, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mexico, Mozambique, Nepal, Niger, Pakistan, Palestine, Philippines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Vietnam, Yemen, and Zambia.

Expand

your comment

More from News

tags from this story

Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan
Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGNSri Lanka
Jordan
follow this tag on MGNJordan
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
Djibouti
follow this tag on MGNDjibouti

filed under

GulfNewsXpressNews

tags

Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGN
Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGN
Jordan
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In News

Marriages falling apart within months

Framed Gallery

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

GNTV Videos

PlayEmirates Literature Festival 2017
Loading...

Most popular on Gulf News

Man kills cousin to avoid getting her married

Man kills cousin to avoid getting her married

‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ film review: A fun run

‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ film review: A fun run

Dh5.1b recovered from 13,398 suspects

Dh5.1b recovered from 13,398 suspects

Emirates chief fears ‘gathering storm’

Emirates chief fears ‘gathering storm’

Officers unearth liquor packed in tyres

Officers unearth liquor packed in tyres

Second cadaver kidney transplant in Dubai

Second cadaver kidney transplant in Dubai

Tweak your diet, avoid cancer

Tweak your diet, avoid cancer

UAE to cut oil output by 139,000 bpd

UAE to cut oil output by 139,000 bpd

King's would-be assassins ‘enemies of Islam’

King's would-be assassins ‘enemies of Islam’