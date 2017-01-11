Forex scam: Exential victims daunted by high legal fees

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Forex scam: Exential victims daunted by high legal fees

Investors say they have no money for protracted, expensive court battle

  • Syrian hair stylist Rafi Zazza borrowed from relatives to invest Dh640,000 in the money-making scheme.Image Credit: Supplied
  • Hany Elsaid of Abdul Rahman Naseeb Associates and Legal Consultants represents 60 victimsImage Credit: Supplied
XPRESS
 

DUBAI: If losing their life savings was not bad enough, Exential forex scam victims have to now front high legal costs to file civil cases against the accused in the hope of getting their money back.

Besides lawyer fees, which range between Dh5,000 and Dh15,000 per person, they must also deposit six per cent of their total claim amount towards court fees – a tall order especially for those who have multiple forex accounts or are already saddled with huge debts.

Since each investor forked out a minimum of $25,000 (Dh91,750) to open an account in the money-making scheme, the court fee of a single account holder alone amounts to $1,500 (Dh5,500). “Add the lawyer’s fee and translation and attestation charges and we are looking at something around Dh15,000 per person, and that’s a conservative estimate,” said Indian banker M.N. who is among Exential’s 7,000 odd victims in the UAE.

“Someone like me who has three accounts will have to pay over Dh25,000. Where am I going to get that kind of money?” asked M.N. who took a Dh50,000 bank loan and also dug into his savings to invest in the company.

A jobless Jordanian mother in Sharjah who sold her ancestral land said she doesn’t even have money to meet daily expenses, let alone foot the bill of a protracted and expensive legal battle.

Dilemma

A similar dilemma faces Dubai-based Syrian hair stylist Rafi Zazza who borrowed from relatives to open seven forex accounts of $25,000 each. “It’s an expensive proposition and there is no guarantee I will recover the money,” he said

A Filipina who lost Dh100,000 said they are pressing criminal charges against Exential owners as unlike civil cases, a criminal court doesn’t require one to deposit any court fee.

“There are 16 of us and we gave Dh5,000 each to a lawyer to file criminal cases against the accused. As per our agreement, the lawyer will get a cut if he helps us recover the money.

Hany Elsaid of Abdul Rahman Naseeb Associates and Legal Consultants who represents 60 victims said prohibitive court fee, capped at Dh40,000, is deterring victims from pursuing a civil case.

“This explains why out of 7,000 investors, only a few hundred have taken legal recourse,” he said.

Operating from Arenco Towers in Dubai Media City, Exential disguised a Ponzi scheme as a legitimate foreign currency trading programme, offering up to 120 per cent annual returns on investments before their office was shut down by the Dubai Economic Department (DED) in July 2016.

Last month, Exential’s flamboyant 36-year-old Indian owner who also sponsors a football club in Goa, India was arrested before being released on bail. So far seven cases have been filed against him.

Expand

Your comment

More from Courts & Crime

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGNDUBAI

filed under

GulfNewsXpressCourts & Crime

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here
Loading...

Most popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Female Indonesian domestic workers come to UAE

Female Indonesian domestic workers come to UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Mohammad Bin Zayed visits UAE ambassador

Mohammad Bin Zayed visits UAE ambassador