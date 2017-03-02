US rapper Silento banned from leaving UAE

American rapper Silento has been banned from leaving the UAE after failing to show up for two concerts he was contracted to play, according to reports.

The travel ban was imposed by Al Ain Civil Court on February 20 after the 19-year-old didn’t appear for his scheduled concerts in Al Ain and Abu Dhabi last month.

Silento, whose real name is Ricky Lamar Hawk, cannot leave the county until he pays Dh300,000 to claimant Makki Taj El Sir Abdel Halim.

Until the case is rectified, the rapper – best known for his No.3 debut single Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae) – has been asked to surrender his passport to the authorities in Al Ain.

According to media reports, Silento was due to perform two shows on February 18. However, he was a no show at the agreed gigs costing $4,000 and $5,000.

Writing on Instagram, Jenna Kadhum, who is representing the singer in the Middle East, said: “The reason their was a “no show” from Silento is because the promoter failed to pay for hotels, transportation and per diems.”

However, tweets from Silento’s account suggest he is trying to raise funds to return to the US.

I'm raising money for Free Silento. Click to Donate: https://t.co/MtwPp8W7p6 via @gofundme — PrinceSilentó (@TheRealSilento) March 1, 2017

The rapper is continuing to perform across the country in the meantime, with an appearance on March 1, at Boxpark in Dubai.