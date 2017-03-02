Mobile
US rapper Silento banned from leaving UAE

The rapper didn't appear for two concerts he was contracted to play, according to reports

Image Credit: Supplied
 

American rapper Silento has been banned from leaving the UAE after failing to show up for two concerts he was contracted to play, according to reports.

The travel ban was imposed by Al Ain Civil Court on February 20 after the 19-year-old didn’t appear for his scheduled concerts in Al Ain and Abu Dhabi last month.

Silento, whose real name is Ricky Lamar Hawk, cannot leave the county until he pays Dh300,000 to claimant Makki Taj El Sir Abdel Halim.

Until the case is rectified, the rapper – best known for his No.3 debut single Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae) – has been asked to surrender his passport to the authorities in Al Ain.

According to media reports, Silento was due to perform two shows on February 18. However, he was a no show at the agreed gigs costing $4,000 and $5,000.

Writing on Instagram, Jenna Kadhum, who is representing the singer in the Middle East, said: “The reason their was a “no show” from Silento is because the promoter failed to pay for hotels, transportation and per diems.”

 

 

Rp: @jennaofdubai Alright ppl, lets address a couple of things and allow me to shed some light on this matter: 1. Silento never CANCELLED any shows. There are several videos online proving he asked the  promoter to discuss the situation. The reason their was a "no show" from Silento is because the promoter failed to pay for hotels, transportation and per diems. The promoter simply stopped replying. 2. The contract the promoter had was not with UrbanMass. Yes, the logo was there, in addition to  name of owner, but there is no signature from her at all. The owner was trying to get the deposit from HG Consultants and never received it. 3. Promoter had provided a "fake" return ticket to the United States and sent a paper confirming it was business class. But after calling Turkish airlines, we found out it was Economy! #fraud 4. Amman, was a success and the promoters were very happy. The reason being on that it was done without Mackie entertainment. The Oman  gig was never contractual at ALL. 5. Promoter has clearly said in  the article the fees for Silento  was 9000 usd for Abu dhabi and al ain. How does he wanna claim 300,000 dhs? Before you read and miss judge and belive one side of a story. Think! Silento is releasing new tracks this year and he is very much loved by his fans as well as people of #UAE . Stay tuned for more info!!! #watchmewhip #silentomob #silentó #talktome #wild #noemoji #naenae #jennakadhum #worldstarhiphop #shaderoom #atlanta #music #dubai #mydubai

A post shared by UrbanMass (@urbanmass) on

 

However, tweets from Silento’s account suggest he is trying to raise funds to return to the US.

 

The rapper is continuing to perform across the country in the meantime, with an appearance on March 1, at Boxpark in Dubai.

