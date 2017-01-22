Mobile
Al Shabab sack coach Rutten

4-0 defeat at home to Kalba leaves them eight games without a win in league

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Al Shabab sacked Dutch coach Fred Rutten on Saturday following a 4-0 defeat at home to fourth-from-bottom Kalba.

The Hawks are now eight games without a win in the Arabian Gulf League and are eighth in the table.

A statement on the club’s official twitter feed read: “The temporary committee for the management of the football club have formally decided to terminate the services of Dutchman Fred Rutten and will unveil an alternate coach soon.”

Rutten took over in the summer but won just nine of his 23 games in charge across all competitions. He has only won once in the past 10 games across all tournaments.

Al Shabab are through to the final of the Arabian Gulf Cup against Al Ahli on April 1, but are otherwise 12 points off the relegation zone in the 14-team Arabian Gulf League and out of the President’s Cup at the quarter-final stage.

Rutten is the seventh managerial casualty of the season and Al Shabab’s ninth coaching change of the decade.

al ahli club

