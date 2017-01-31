Rizwan misses ton but turns match winner

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Rizwan misses ton but turns match winner

Alubond win thriller against Sharjah Cricket Club in Al Dhaid Cup

Image Credit: Courtesy: SCC
C.P. Rizwan
Gulf News
 

Dubai

C.P. Rizwan missed his eighth century in domestic cricket by one run in the ninth Al Dhaid Gold Cup against Sharjah Cricket Club. Playing for Alubond Tigers, allrounder Rizwan then went on to take two crucial wickets and ensured a victory for his team.

Speaking to Gulf News, Rizwan described his race to century. “I needed ten runs off the last over to reach my century. Off the last ball I needed two runs but UAE pacer Zahoor Khan bowled a brilliant yorker. I dug it out and managed one run.”

It was a tense match with Sharjah Club chasing Alubond Tigers’s score of 199. “I ensured victory for my team taking two crucial wickets of Kashif Daud [23] and Khalid Moothosamy [13]. It’s always nice to contribute to a victory though miss a century,” added Rizwan.

With Faizan Asif (36), Rizwan had put on 56 runs for the first wicket before he ran out of partners. Though he lost partners regularly he kept his calm and went for his strokes. His 99 came off 111 to ensure Alubond got a challenging 199 for 8 in 40 overs.

For Sharjah Cricket Club, Anurag Nishad picked three wickets while South African players Khalid Moothosamy and Haacke Van Rouenstein took 2 wickets each.

Chasing a tricky target, UAE’s young opener Chirag Suri hit 58 from 67 deliveries peppered with four boundaries while Adnan Mufti chipped in with 34. Alubond’s Fayyaz Ahmad and Asif Mumtaz bowled in tandem to scalp three wickets backed by Rizwan’s two-wicket spell.

In another match, Sharjah Cricket Club defeated Defenders CC by 113 runs riding on Chirag Suri and Adnan Mufti half centuries.

Brief scores: Alubond Tigers bt Sharjah Cricket Club by 11 runs. Alubond Tigers: 199 for 8 in 40 overs (Faizan Asif 36, C.P. Rizwan 99 n.o., Anurag Nishad 3 for 31, Haacke Van Rouenstein 2 for 39, Khalid Moothosamy 2 for 23). Sharjah Cricket Club: 188 in 38.2 overs (Chirag Suri 58, Adnan Mufti 34, Kashif Daud 23, Fayaz Ahmad 3 for 30, Asif Mumtaz 3 for 22, C.P. Rizwan 2 for 31). Man of the match: C.P.Rizwan.

Sharjah Cricket Club bt Defenders CC by 113 runs. Sharjah Cricket Club: 263 for 8 in 40 overs (Chirag Suri 61, Adnan Mufti 89, Rohit Singh 35, Ali Asad 2 for 31, Yasir Maharvi 2 for 51). Defenders CC: 150 in 26.3 overs (Saif Ullah 50, Waseem Rana 31, Saud Afzal 26; Imran Haider 4 for 21, Anfal PM 3 for 40). Man of the match: Adnan Mufti.

More from UAE Sport

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates

filed under

GulfNewsSportUAE SportCricket

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN

Also In UAE Sport

Australia gear up for India tour at ICC Academy

Sport Gallery

Highlights: 2017 Dubai Tour ‘Stage 2’

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Woman to be deported for adultery

Woman to be deported for adultery