Pakistan and UAE teams win Ramada Cup events

Winners of the 16th edition of the Ramada Gulf Cup Cricket event in five age categories, held at Mumbai Cricket Club Grounds in Ajman, with former Pakistan Test cricketer Jalal-ud-Din.

Ajman: Pakistan and UAE junior cricket teams emerged champions in the five age categories of the Ramada Gulf Cup tournament held at the Mumbai Cricket Club Grounds (MCC) in Ajman.

Pakistan’s Under-19 team won the Under-19 event while Pakistan Customs Academy bagged the Under-15 title. UAE based Young Talent Cricket Academy retained the Under-13 title while Kindergarten Starters (KGS) School Dubai emerged champions in the U9 and U11 events.

One of the most popular junior tournaments, the event staged its 16th edition and was organised by YTCA and Sama Sports under the auspices of the Ajman Cricket Council. Teams from India, Pakistan and Bahrain took part in this tournament, which was among the first in UAE to invite junior teams from abroad to play in UAE 16 years ago.

Speaking to Gulf News, Shahzad Altaf, head coach of the YTCA and the brain of this tournament said: “Nearly 40 well-fought Twenty20 matches were played during the span of two weeks. We have always staged it like a carnival of cricket — wanting the young children to enjoy the game.”

Former Pakistan Test cricketer Jalal-ud-Din, the first cricketer to bag a hat-trick in a One-day International, addressed the youngsters along with Ifthikar Hamdani, General Manager of Ramada Ajman, sponsors of the tournament and Mahesh Fonseca, director YTCA - Sama Sports.

Jalal-ud-Din urged the players to develop their skills by adhering to the spirit of the game and hailed the players for the composure shown by them to display their skills even in tight matches.

Fonseca announced the YTCA’s next tournament will be a 50-over championship for youngsters to be held next month and that it will be for the Under-15 and Under 17 age categories.

Finals: Pakistan Custom Under-15 team 118 for 5 in 20 overs (Hassan Masoud 30, Mubashir Ameen 37, Dev Yaush 2 for 10, Dhruv Khatri 2 for 29) bt Turf Academy India Under-15 team 97 (Ritik Joshi 31, Dhruv Khatri 24, Mubashir Ameen 2 for 20, Aliyan Mahmoud 2 for 17).