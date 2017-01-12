Hologram Players stop Tellicherry to win title

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Hologram Players stop Tellicherry to win title

Veterans Maqsood and Mashood bag top awards in Dubai Silver Challenge event

Image Credit: Courtesy: DCC
Hologram Player Cricket Club that won the second Dubai Cricket Council Silver Challenge Cup.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: In a tournament where veteran cricketers in the UAE hogged the limelight, Hologram Players emerged as the champions. In the final of the second Dubai Cricket Council Silver Challenge tournament, Hologram Players defeated Petrotek Nucaf Tellicherry by 19 runs.

It was a final in which a captain’s decision went wrong.

Nucaf captain Mohamed Hashique, who won the toss, thought chasing would be easy and elected to field in a match that was reduced to 22 overs at the Sevens ground.

His plan backfired as Hologram posted an impressive 179 in 21.5 overs and restricted Nucaf to 160 for nine in 22 overs.

Veteran cricketers Syed Maqsood, scoring 216 runs from his four matches, bagged the best batsman award, while coach CTK Mashood bagged the best bowler award with eight wickets and consistent bowling from his three matches.

Many thought that Hashique’s decision to field first was right when his team struck with the third ball to remove Shakeer Hydru.

Printu Prakash, who has been in good form in the tournament and bagged the player of the tournament award, upset Nucaf’s plans.

Through a brilliant knock of 63 runs from 45 balls, he walked away with the man of the final award too.

Printu hit eight fours and a six and with Vishnu SK chipping in with 27 runs. For Nucaf, Subin Sulaiman bowled brilliantly to take four for 34 with Prajakat Chavan (2 for 20).

Nucaf chased brilliantly through Mohamed Shahir (45) and Prajakat Chavan (25) but at a crucial juncture of the game,

Shahir got run out and Chavan too followed. Hologram went for the kill despite Subin Sulaiman’s last-ditch effort to pull things for Nucaf with a 38 from 26 balls. Sham Ramesh with four wickets squashed Nucaf hopes of winning the title.

Brief scores

Hologram Players bt Petrotek Nucaf Tellicherry by 19 runs. Hologram 179 in 21.5 overs (Printu Prakash 63, Vishnu KS 27; Subin Sulaiman 4 for 34, Prajakat Chavan 2 for 20) Nucaf 160 for 9 in 22 overs (Mohammed Shahir 44, Subin Sulaiman 38, Prajakat Chavan 25; Sham Ramesh 4 for 39). Man of the match: Printu Prakash.

Individual awards: Best batsman: Syed Maqsood. Best bowler: CTK Mashood, Player of the tournament: Printu Prakash.

More from UAE Sport

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsSportUAE SportCricket

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year