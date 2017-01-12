Hologram Players stop Tellicherry to win title

Hologram Player Cricket Club that won the second Dubai Cricket Council Silver Challenge Cup.

Dubai: In a tournament where veteran cricketers in the UAE hogged the limelight, Hologram Players emerged as the champions. In the final of the second Dubai Cricket Council Silver Challenge tournament, Hologram Players defeated Petrotek Nucaf Tellicherry by 19 runs.

It was a final in which a captain’s decision went wrong.

Nucaf captain Mohamed Hashique, who won the toss, thought chasing would be easy and elected to field in a match that was reduced to 22 overs at the Sevens ground.

His plan backfired as Hologram posted an impressive 179 in 21.5 overs and restricted Nucaf to 160 for nine in 22 overs.

Veteran cricketers Syed Maqsood, scoring 216 runs from his four matches, bagged the best batsman award, while coach CTK Mashood bagged the best bowler award with eight wickets and consistent bowling from his three matches.

Many thought that Hashique’s decision to field first was right when his team struck with the third ball to remove Shakeer Hydru.

Printu Prakash, who has been in good form in the tournament and bagged the player of the tournament award, upset Nucaf’s plans.

Through a brilliant knock of 63 runs from 45 balls, he walked away with the man of the final award too.

Printu hit eight fours and a six and with Vishnu SK chipping in with 27 runs. For Nucaf, Subin Sulaiman bowled brilliantly to take four for 34 with Prajakat Chavan (2 for 20).

Nucaf chased brilliantly through Mohamed Shahir (45) and Prajakat Chavan (25) but at a crucial juncture of the game,

Shahir got run out and Chavan too followed. Hologram went for the kill despite Subin Sulaiman’s last-ditch effort to pull things for Nucaf with a 38 from 26 balls. Sham Ramesh with four wickets squashed Nucaf hopes of winning the title.

Brief scores

Hologram Players bt Petrotek Nucaf Tellicherry by 19 runs. Hologram 179 in 21.5 overs (Printu Prakash 63, Vishnu KS 27; Subin Sulaiman 4 for 34, Prajakat Chavan 2 for 20) Nucaf 160 for 9 in 22 overs (Mohammed Shahir 44, Subin Sulaiman 38, Prajakat Chavan 25; Sham Ramesh 4 for 39). Man of the match: Printu Prakash.

Individual awards: Best batsman: Syed Maqsood. Best bowler: CTK Mashood, Player of the tournament: Printu Prakash.