Easy wins for Coca Cola, Rostamani and Chargers

Emphatic victories in ICC Academy’s first indoor tournament of the season

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy has launched the ICC Academy Challengers Cup, which is the first indoor tournament of the season at the ICC Cricket Academy indoor facilities at Dubai Sports City.

Coca Cola, AW Rostamani and Chargers registered emphatic victories with their top players displaying brilliant form. Coca Cola dominated while beating Abela & Co. Coca Cola posted 81 with S. Sachin top scoring with 19 and T. Hammad scoring 15. Abela & Co S. Rohit (14) and M. Sunil (12) but the rest crumbled to be out for 70.

Rostamani defeated Alpha Q through V. Shakir’s 13 runs and three wicket spell. Alpha posted 71 and Rostamani scored 90 in 12 overs. Rostamani also defeated OMG. After OMG were restricted to 56, Rostamani piled up 85 through S. Dileep (18) and Irshad (17), Arun (15) and Shahid (14).

Chargers recorded a double triumph — racing past Transmed and registering a narrow win against Shagarah Panthers. M. Sagar smashed 17 runs in Chargers’ total of 82 after Transmed scored 43. In the nail-biting win, Chargers scored 66 in reply to Shagarah Panthers’ 63. V. Deepu was the star, scoring 12 runs and picking up a wicket. M. Farrukh earned the player of the match for his brilliant batting and bowling performance as NBF trounced Lightening Strikers. His 22 with contributions from Ali (18) and Sreejith (17) helped NBF post 100 while, in reply, Lightening Strikers could muster only 36.

Tiger CC also recorded two victories, defeating Wonderlads and then Black Hawks. DIB Knight Riders humbled DBMSC — B and eased past Faisal. Blighty Ducks had mixed luck as they beat CBD but later lost to Cobras.

