DPS in title fray again

Defending champions in awesome form in U-10 inter-school tournament

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Defending champions Delhi Private School (DPS), Dubai and Gems Modern Academy, Dubai reached the final of the fifth Al Sadiq U-10 inter-school cricket tournament.

DPS comprehensively defeated the team from Indian International School, Dubai by ten wickets, while Gems Modern Academy Dubai, won by 24 runs against defending champions and hosts, Al Sadiq Islamic English School, Dubai.

Batting first, Gems Modern Acamdey posted a modest total of 52 runs in their allocated 12 overs. Udish Suri was the mainstay as he single-handedly ensured a fifth straight entry into the final of the competition.

Meanwhile, Gems Modern Academy also made their way to the final with Shorya coming up with a match-winning performance for the winners with an unbeaten 25 as his team scored the needed runs with four overs to spare.

Brief Scores:

Gems Modern Academy, Dubai def. Al Sadiq Islamic English School by 24 runs: Gems Modern Academy, Dubai 107 in 12 overs (Shorya 42 in 27 balls); Mohammad Hussain 1 for 17; Al Sadiq Islamic English School, Dubai 83for 3 (Mohammad Taha 38 n.o.). Man of the match: Shorya, Gems Modern Academy, Dubai.

Delhi Private School def. Indian International School, Dubai by 10 wickets: Indian International School, Dubai 51 for 2 in 12 overs (Faiz 17; Amogh 2 for 16); Dehli Private School, Dubai 52 for no loss in 8 overs (Udish 25). Man of the match: Amogh (2 for 16).

