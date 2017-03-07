DPS, Dubai retain Under-10 schools title

Delhi Private School, Dubai (DPS) the winners of the fifth Al Sadiq Under-10 inter-school tournament.

Dubai: Delhi Private School (DPS), Dubai once again displayed their supremacy in Under-10 cricket to win the UAE’s most popular Under-10 cricket tournament organised by Al Sadiq Islamic English School, Dubai.

In the final of the fifth edition of Al Sadiq Under-10 cricket tournament held at the Al Sadiq school, defending champions DPS defeated Gems Modern Academy in a keen fought battle. With increase in the standard of competition in the Under-10 level, DPS were forced to fight hard to retain the title this time.

DPS, who won the toss, were restricted to 75 for five in 12 overs despite Udish Suri’s 34 runs off 23 balls. Shourya Rai of Gems Academy fought hard through a valiant unbeaten 34 off 23 balls but could not help the team reach the target as his team could muster only 71 for 6 in the 12 overs. Rishi Raman with two wickets for 11 runs from his three overs ensured that DPS receive the trophy from VNP Raj, owner of Al Sadiq School and its principal Tajammul Mirza.

Speaking to Gulf News, Mirza who was instrumental in launching such a tournament, said: “We are proud of the fact that we were the first to introduce an under-10 cricket tournament played with cricket ball and in proper cricketing gear. All the five editions of the tournament have been keenly contested by 12 to 14 schools every year. By making it a league cum knock out we provided more matches for the children. To inspire the youngsters we even created opportunities to meet top cricketers like Waqar Younis, Aquib Javed, Azhar Ali and even UAE former captain Mohammad Tauqir during the tournament.”

The tournament was sponsored by Young Talent Cricket Academy, Sama Sports and Emirates Sports Stores.

The player of the tournament award was won by Udish Suri, who also won the Man of the Match award in the final. Akshat Rajjan of Gems Modern Academy won the best batsman award and Aryan Sajiv of DPS was adjudged best bowler. The most promising player award went to Muhmmad Taha of Al Sadiq School.

Brief scores: Delhi Private School, Dubai bt Gems Modern Academy, Dubai by four runs. Delhi Private School, Dubai 75 for 7 in 12 overs (Udish Suri 34 ) Gems Modern Academy, Dubai 71 for 6 in 12 overs (Shourya Raj 33, Rishi Raman 2 for 11) Man of the match: Udish Suri.