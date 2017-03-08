DBMSC teams win ICC Academy tournament titles

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

DBMSC teams win ICC Academy tournament titles

Mir Club and Al Rostamani win Bronze and Plate division events

Image Credit: Courtesy: Organiser
DBMSC A & B teams that won the Gold & Silver titles in the ICC Academy Challengers Cup.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai Building Materials Supply Company (DBMSC) stamped their mark as an outstanding indoor cricket team in the first indoor tournament of the season at the ICC Cricket Academy at Dubai Sports City. Not only did their A team lift the Gold Division title, but their B team also won the silver division title.

Last year the team had won four consecutive titles. Though the A team has been unstoppable, the B team — inspired by their A team’s success — has shaped themselves into a strong unit too.

Speaking to Gulf News, DBMSC team manager Amit Chaturvedi, said: “I was pretty confident of ‘A’ team winning the title as the team has been very consistent in the past few tournaments. But ‘B’ team winning in the silver category was an icing on the cake for us. We are really proud of both teams and are thankful to the owners for supporting us.”

The teams lifted glittering trophies sponsored by Crystal Gallery.

In the Gold Division final, DBMSC — A stopped SFS, which is another strong indoor team. SFS batting first posted a score of 50. In reply, DBMSC — A powered to a superb 58 with C. Nashwan top-scoring with 14. In the Silver Division, DBMSC — B edged past Icons.

In the Bronze Division, Mir CC had an easy outing against Falcons to win comfortably. Batting first Mir CC posted 51 runs. In reply Falcons could muster only 29 runs.

In the Plate Division, AW Rostamani chasing NBF’s total of 61 to win produced a fine batting display to score 86 and win the title.

Brief scores:

Gold Division: DBMSC — A 58 (Nashwan 14, Vicky 11) bt SFS 50 (Nadir 9). MOM: Nashwan from DBMSC — A. Player of the tournament: Nadir from SFS.

Silver Division: DBMSC — B 74 (Sajid 10, Parsad 12, Mateen 16) bt Icons 70 (Tang 13, Sajid 13, Moideen 10). MOM: Mateen from DBMSC — B. Player of the tournament: Majo from ICONS.

Bronze Division: Mir CC 51 (Hammad 15, Imad 14) bt Falcons 29. MOM: Kashif from Mir CC. Player of the tournament: Chirag from Mir CC.

Plate Division: AW Rostamani 86 () bt NBF 61 (Syed Ali 13, Prasanna 11, Azeem 10). NBF 61 (Shahir 10, Dileep 10, Balaji 16, Shakir 10, Arun 15, Waseem 13). MOM: Waseem from AW Rostamani. Player of the tournament: Farrukh from NBF.

More from UAE Sport

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsSportUAE SportCricket

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In UAE Sport

Lama Tours lift Goan Super League title

Sport Gallery

Iditarod mushers begin race across Alaska

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE