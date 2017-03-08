DBMSC teams win ICC Academy tournament titles

DBMSC A & B teams that won the Gold & Silver titles in the ICC Academy Challengers Cup.

Dubai: Dubai Building Materials Supply Company (DBMSC) stamped their mark as an outstanding indoor cricket team in the first indoor tournament of the season at the ICC Cricket Academy at Dubai Sports City. Not only did their A team lift the Gold Division title, but their B team also won the silver division title.

Last year the team had won four consecutive titles. Though the A team has been unstoppable, the B team — inspired by their A team’s success — has shaped themselves into a strong unit too.

Speaking to Gulf News, DBMSC team manager Amit Chaturvedi, said: “I was pretty confident of ‘A’ team winning the title as the team has been very consistent in the past few tournaments. But ‘B’ team winning in the silver category was an icing on the cake for us. We are really proud of both teams and are thankful to the owners for supporting us.”

The teams lifted glittering trophies sponsored by Crystal Gallery.

In the Gold Division final, DBMSC — A stopped SFS, which is another strong indoor team. SFS batting first posted a score of 50. In reply, DBMSC — A powered to a superb 58 with C. Nashwan top-scoring with 14. In the Silver Division, DBMSC — B edged past Icons.

In the Bronze Division, Mir CC had an easy outing against Falcons to win comfortably. Batting first Mir CC posted 51 runs. In reply Falcons could muster only 29 runs.

In the Plate Division, AW Rostamani chasing NBF’s total of 61 to win produced a fine batting display to score 86 and win the title.

Brief scores:

Gold Division: DBMSC — A 58 (Nashwan 14, Vicky 11) bt SFS 50 (Nadir 9). MOM: Nashwan from DBMSC — A. Player of the tournament: Nadir from SFS.

Silver Division: DBMSC — B 74 (Sajid 10, Parsad 12, Mateen 16) bt Icons 70 (Tang 13, Sajid 13, Moideen 10). MOM: Mateen from DBMSC — B. Player of the tournament: Majo from ICONS.

Bronze Division: Mir CC 51 (Hammad 15, Imad 14) bt Falcons 29. MOM: Kashif from Mir CC. Player of the tournament: Chirag from Mir CC.

Plate Division: AW Rostamani 86 () bt NBF 61 (Syed Ali 13, Prasanna 11, Azeem 10). NBF 61 (Shahir 10, Dileep 10, Balaji 16, Shakir 10, Arun 15, Waseem 13). MOM: Waseem from AW Rostamani. Player of the tournament: Farrukh from NBF.