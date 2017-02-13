Coach Rana hits century to win Sharjah T20 Cup

Sharjah: Veteran cricketer and coach Ali Akbar Rana cracked a century and also bagged the best batsman of the tournament award to help Unique Cricket Training (UCT) Sharjah emerge as the champions of the 24th Sharjah Invitation T20 tournament cup.

Speaking to Gulf News, Rana said: “It is a great feeling to inspire my trainees by showing the way to score a century and win matches. This is my third century of this season and it is the third final for our team. My knocks are not [only] to inspire my boys, but also parents who have stopped playing to show them that if they can continue playing they can hit sixes and run and play like a youngster.”

UCT Sharjah defeated Sealine Tuskers by 7 wickets in the tournament organised by Sharjah Cricket Council. Chasing a Tuskers’ challenging 192 to win, UCT won through Rana’s unbeaten 115 runs from just 54 balls with 12 boundaries and four sixes.

Akbar trains UCT regularly behind Sharjah Cricket Stadium and even takes the team on tour. “I am on the field all the time and I am also a qualified umpire. I joined for the umpiring course and won it as I wanted to also know the rules of the game well. I usually take my trainees abroad and soon will flying out to South Africa.”

UCT got off to a brilliant start as openers Saleem A Rahim and Akbar Rana shared a 142-run partnership for the opening wicket. Saleem hit 52 from 42 deliveries with eight boundaries.

Earlier, winning the toss Tuskers began well through their openers Ashwaq Ahmad and Akash Devkumar putting on 50 runs. While Ashwaq made 23 from 16 balls including two boundaries and a six, Akash hit a 27-ball 29 with the help of three boundaries.

Mansour Ghauri and Zeeshan Mushtaq then put on a century partnership for the third wicket. Zeeshan hit 42 while Mansour cracked an unbeatenv 58 not-out to help Tuskers post 191 for three in 20 overs.

Akbar Rana of UCT who scored 188 runs in the tournament bagged the best batsman award while the best bowler award went to Jude Perera of Singha CC. Player of the tournament award was bagged by Zeeshan Mushtaq of Tuskers for his 257 in four matches.

Brief scores: UCT Sharjah bt Sealine Tuskers by 7 wickets. UCT: 191 for 3 in 20 overs (Ashwaq Ahmad 23, Akash Devkumar 29, Mansour Ghauri 58n.o, Zeeshan Mushtaq 42). UCT: 193 for 3 in 20 overs (Saleem A Rahim 52, Ali Akbar Rana 115n.o). Man of the match: Ali Akbar Rana

Individual awards: Best Batsman: Ali Akbar Rana, Best Bowler: Jude Perera, Player of the tournament: Zeeshan Mushtaq.