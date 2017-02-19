Bank Monaco make up for first-round defeat

EFG Sailing Arabia — The Tour fleet in action duringthe Muscat to Dubai race.

Dubai: EFG Bank Monaco made amends for their last-minute first-round defeat in the EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour (EFG SATT) on Saturday with victory in round two of the Muscat-to-Dubai race. The defending champions and three-time winners were pipped to the post by Team Renaissance in the first leg from Muscat to Sohar.

But they made up for their mistake in the second round from Sohar to Khasab, overtaking Al Mouj, who finished third in the first leg, with less than 10 miles to go.

Al Mouj finished second and Team Renaissance came third.

Overall standings after two legs now see Bank Monaco lead, with Team Renaissance in second and Al Mouj in third.

“It is a good feeling to win — it was not an easy leg at all,” said Bank Monaco skipper Thierry Douillard.

“We led into the night but then ended up in a tricky position. The wind shift we had been waiting for came right at the end of the leg and we had a wonderful fight with Team Al Mouj for the lead. Thankfully it was a fight we won.”

EFG SATT is a five-leg 763-nautical-mile race from Muscat to Dubai via Sohar, Khasab, Abu Dhabi and Doha, with three in-port races. Fans can catch a glimpse of in-port racing in Abu Dhabi at Emirates Palace Marina on February 21 and in Dubai at Nakheel West Marina on March 1.

Visit http://sailingarabiathetour.com for more information.