Bank Monaco consolidate EFG SATT lead

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Bank Monaco consolidate EFG SATT lead

Champs win their second of three legs so far in Muscat to Dubai yacht race

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Defending EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour (EFG SATT) champions EFG Bank Monaco consolidated their overall lead with victory in the third offshore leg of the Muscat to Dubai race on Tuesday.

The event’s record three-time winners saw off spirited attacks from Al Mouj and Zain to seal victory in the third leg of the race from Khasab to Abu Dhabi.

Al Mouj recorded their second runners-up spot and Zain got their first podium, after two previous fourth-place finishes. This is Bank Monaco’s second triumph in three legs so far, having just missed out to Renaissance in the first leg from Muscat to Sohar, before making up for that, with victory in the second leg from Sohar to Khasab.

“I am really happy to finish this leg in first place,” said Bank Monaco crewmember Haitham Al Wahaibi.

“It was a really difficult leg — we got stuck in a fishing net for around five minutes and we lost a few places but we were able to free the boat and continue the race.

“Al Mouj and Zain were very fast and pushing us all the time so we’re very happy to have been able to beat them in the end. We will see if we can keep it up in the next leg.”

EFG SATT is five-leg 763 nautical mile race from Muscat to Dubai, via Sohar, Khasab, Abu Dhabi and Doha, with three in-port races. It started on February 14 and will end on March 1. Visit sailingarabiathetour.com for more information.

More from Sailing

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsSportSailing

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Sailing

Bank Monaco make up for first-round defeat

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband