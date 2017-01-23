Averda ditch navigator for more munchies

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Averda ditch navigator for more munchies

Skipper Herrera hopes food will end Sailing Arabia title hunger

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Team Averda skipper Marcel Herrera hopes performance food will be the difference between finishing second and first in the two-week EFG Sailing Arabia — The Tour from Muscat to Dubai from February 14 to March 1.

Herrera, who has twice finished second in the 760nm race, has now done away with a navigator in order to make room onboard for bags full of pre-prepared meals to enhance his crew’s endurance.

“We are a young team with a lot of offshore experience, so if we can get the balance right between the amount of calories we take in and the energy we burn, we should be able to push harder for longer and that could make all the difference. So that is why we have taken all the catering into our hands and will make our own arrangements with the navigation software with our own kit. We would love Averda to win and believe we are in with a very good chance.

“We get to see some amazing places and some extraordinary sights,” he added. “For us, this is a big part of why we do SATT. The schedule is pretty demanding but there is a real incentive to finish first in each leg because you then get to spend more time in the stopovers. So, if things go well for us, we could end up Go Karting in Doha, skiing in Dubai or lying on a beach at any of these places. That sounds like a lot of fun.”

The seventh edition of the race starts in Muscat on February 14 with the first in-port races befores the fleet heads north to Sohar and around the tip of the Musandam Peninsula to Khasab.

Competitors must tackle the congested Strait of Hormuz before racing to Abu Dhabi and then on to Doha for the second round of in-port races. The last and longest leg to Dubai with the final round of in-port racing will provide a defining test for the champion.

More from Sailing

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsSportSailing

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Sailing

Caffari targets legacy not laurels

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Huge turnout for Dubai Marathon

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs