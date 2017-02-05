Mobile
UAE Karate Federation have Guinness record goal

Largest Kata performance set to break Japan’s mark on February 16

Image Credit: Courtesy: Organiser
General Nasser Abdul Razaq Al Razooqi is flanked by Marwan Mohammad Hussain Ali Singel (left) and Nissar Syed of Asian Vision during a press conference.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: The UAE Karate Federation will make an official attempt to break the Guinness Record for the world’s largest Kata performance with the most number of players at a single venue. More than 5,000 participants will assemble to stake a claim for the top honour.

General Nasser Abdul Razaq Al Razooqi, President of UAE Karate Federations and Vice-President of the World Karate Federation, and Marwan Mohammad Hussain Ali Singel, Vice-President of UAE Karate Federation, made the announcement at the Dubai Police Officer’s Club.

The current record is 3,973 participants, organised by the Society of Advancement of Karate, Okinawa, Japan last year. The official attempt to try and break this record will be held on February 16 in connection with the UAE National Sports Day celebration at the Dubai Police Officers Club football stadium in Jadaf. Around 15,000 people are expected to witness it. Kata performers will assemble at 3.30pm at the ground and the official attempt will take place at 4.45pm. Entry for members of the public will be free.

The federation is keen to spread the awareness of martial arts, its health advantages and as a means of security to the youth of the country and other residents too. Asiavision, Dubai is supporting the event and Nissar Syed of Asian vision was present during the announcement.

“The UAE Karate Federation gives training to children in many schools, spreading early awareness about martial arts with the support of private trainers. It has been very effective for students to maintain a well-balanced mind and body,” said General Nasser. The attempt is supported by UAE Sports Council.

Awad Khalifa Salem Hasoum Al Darmaki, Vice-President of UAE Karate Federation, feels that karate sends a positive signal to the youth of the country. Arrangements for the massive turn out to witness the official attempt has been made. The official adjudicator from The Guinness World Records for the close monitoring of the attempt will be present.

Dubai
Japan
