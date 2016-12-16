Sindhu sizzles past Marin

Viktor Axelsen of Denmark sends a backhand shot against Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia during their men’s singles o

Viktor Axelsen of Denmark sends a backhand shot against Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia during their men’s singles o Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: The Olympic effect was conspicuous during the final round’s group matches at the WBF Dubai World Superseries finals yesterday at the Hamdan Sports Complex.

P.V. Sindhu, the rising star of Indian badminton, won what being dubbed as a ‘grudge’ match against Spain’s Carolina Marin, the former world No 1 who had cruelly denied her of an Olympic gold medal at Rio in August. The 21-year-old from the Southern city of Hyderabad needed just 47 minutes to win in straight sets, 21-17, 21-13, a result which sent Marin crashing out of the tournament.

“Boeque sinulpa vitione ipit unt ipiet, unti voles explaut eseque mill lanti cum eum rem de aut rerit cum anda cum anda moiligna tibus, ipnti ustiae la dolorissCupta cum anda in por am hiliquam”

But that was not the only match that likened a mention of the Olympics.

Earlier in the afternoon Denmark’s Vikton Axelson completed a heroic victory over his childhood idol, Malaysia’s Lee Chong Wei, the reigning world No 1., a victory that recalled Joseph Schooling’s monumental triumph over the legendary swimmer Michael Phelps, who he had revered as a youngster.

Axelson revealed that he had been in awe of his opponent as a youngster and could never imagine ever playing at this level of the sport, let alone against the decorated Malaysia who was once described by his country’s Prime Minister as a national hero.

After winning the pivotal Group B match 14-21, 21-14, 21-19, a result which ensured Axelson would advance to Saturday’s semifinal stage and had Lee booking his flight back home, the Dane said: “Right now I’m not thinking too much about it. I don’t really know what happened. I’m still standing out there with the score at 19-20.

“But obviously I’m happy, it’s the first time I’ve beaten Lee in ten meetings. Right now I just need to recover in the best possible way as tomorrow is another day. Life goes on.”

The landmark victory seemed to bring out a kaleidoscope of emotions from Axelson who added: “I think it’s important to enjoy every small accomplishment in life, and I’m going to do that today.

“Lee is a player that I have looked up to since I was a little child, so to come out and do this is special.”

Asked to comment on how he prepared for the match, having lost nine previous encounters to Lee, Axelson said: “It’s the mindset you have to have as an athlete. You fall but you have to stand up again. I’m going to stand up every time I fall. If you’re too hard on yourself every time you lose you’ll never accomplish anything. If you keep going good things are waiting for you in the future.

“But yes, this was a nice Christmas gift.”

Marin blamed her straight set capitulation to Sindhu on an injury that has troubling her since the Olympic Games in August.

“I did not play all that well, while she did. But I did not feel good on court,” said the Spaniard. “I went to the doctor last week and did so many tests, but they could find the extent of my injury.

“It’s my sacral (lower spine), so now I have to take a break if I want to recover for next season, as it’s a really serious injury.”

Sindhu attributed the strong support from the crowd for her victory over Marin.

“They really motived me and I was able to lift my game,” she said. “I hope I can do well tomorrow as it’s the semifinals.”

Sindhu insisted that her Olympic defeat to Marin was not playing on her mind.

“I always take ever match as new game,” she said.