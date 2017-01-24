Sindhu favourite, Saina opts out of Lucknow GP

Lucknow: Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu will be aiming to continue her dream run in the international badminton circuit while Saina Nehwal, who recently clinched the Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold, has decided to skip the Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold which commences here on Wednesday.

Ever since Sindhu clinched the Olympic silver medal at the Rio Olympics in August, she is in rampaging form and will be a hot favourite to clinch the women’s singles title. Among others, second seed Beartiz Corrales of Spain, third seed Fitriani Fitriani, fourth seed Dinar Dyah Ayustine, fifth seed Hanna Ramadini of Indonesia and seventh seed Ksenia Polikarpova of Russia will battle for the title in women’s singles category. (IANS)