Saleh first UAE player to take part in World GP

Sharjah: A total of 18 top players of the world will be in the fray for the 2017 World Chess Championship Grand Prix, to be held from February 17 to 28 at the Sharjah Cultural and Chess Club. The event will be held under the patronage of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Salem Saleh from Sharjah will become the first Grandmaster from UAE to take part in a world championship event, which boasts of a prize fund of 130,000 euros.

Shaikh Saud Bin Abdul Aziz Al Mualla, chairman of the Sharjah Cultural and Chess Club, said after lanuching the event: “The wise leadership has provided all means of support to host major international sports events here in the UAE and the patronage of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has encouraged us to bid to host this prestigious championship.

“We are delighted to host the 2017 Grand Prix series for the first time in the Middle East and an Arab country. The UAE and the Emirate of Sharjah has earned the respect of the world and Fide since the success of hosting Fide Women’s Grand Prix 2014 Series, along with several other Asian championships, as well hosting many international events in the world of sport and chess,” he added.

The Grand Prix action will be exclusively broadcast at www.worldchess.com.