Registration opens for NAS Sports

Qualifying rounds for futsal, volleyball events from April 14

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The registration of teams opened for the fifth Nad Al Sheba (NAS) Sports Tournament held under the patronage of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council (DSC).

The Organising Committee of the annual event announced on Monday that teams can now start registering for the qualifying stages of the annual competitions in Futsal and Volleyball. The tournament is normally contested during the Holy Month of Ramadan at the NAS Sports Complex in Nad Al Sheba.

As per event organisers Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the registration for teams will close on March 26 after which teams will have till April 3 for registering their players. The qualifiers in the Futsal and Volleyball will commence from April 14.

The Futsal qualifiers will be held at the Al Manara indoor sports hitch while the volleyball qualifiers will take place at the Salah Al Din indoor hall. The administrators of each team are required to create a special account for his team on the official tournament website (www.nasst.ae). Further information may be obtained at nasfutsal@dubaisc.ae /056—5759967 or nasvolleyball@dubaisc.ae/056-5759968.

