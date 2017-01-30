It’s Tag time once again

Dubai: Watchmakers Tag Heuer renewed it’s links with cycling with an agreement signed last October with fellow Swiss outfit the BMC Racing Team and will be also the official time-keeper for the Dubai Tour.

“Cycling is a universal, international sport with an appeal bridging age groups and social categories. We are therefore very pleased to be named official timekeeper for the Dubai Tour, a race that attracts some of the world’s best cyclists,” Marc Biver, Tag Heuer’s Global Sports Director said.

“This new partnership represents a further development in Tag Heuer’s return to professional cycling, and we are extremely excited about this,” he added.

The first pairing of professional cycling and Tag Heuer dates back to 1946, when pocket chronometers for measuring time during races and trials were mentioned in the brochures of the Swiss watchmaker. In 1985, Tag Tag Heuer entered professional cycling as sponsor of the Heuer Skil Sem team and its leader Sean Kelly.

From 1986 to 1990, the brand’s involvement continued with Team Kas Tag Heuer and the American 7-Eleven Cycling Team, founded by Jim Ochowicz — the current President and General Manager of BMC Racing Team.