Costa & Co set sights on Tirreno Adriatico next

UAE Team Emirates buoyed by early success in Abu Dhabi Tour

  Rui Costa of UAE team with the Ferrari-designed Silent Speed Trophy (centre) is flanked by Russia's Ilnur Zaka
  Cyclists go through the final stages of the Abu Dhabi Tour at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday night.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: A buffer period of three years is what UAE Team Emirates President Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni had set to see his team among the top three professional cycling teams in the world.

However, having clinched the top honours in the Abu Dhabi Tour, it looks like his dream could well be a reality much sooner.

UAE Team Emirates’ Portuguese skipper Rui Costa emerged as the toast of this season’s Tour. The way he conquered Jebel Hafeet, stunning a field of reputed riders comprising Nairo Quintana, Vincenzo Nibali, Fabio Aru and Alberto Contador, speaks volumes of his ability to excel at the big stage.

Costa, with the trophy firmly tucked under his belt after the Jebel Hafeet success, did not wilt under any pressure and remained cool as a cucumber in the rain-drenched final stage at the Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday.

Also worth mentioning is the key role that Italian Manuele Mori played in the team’s success. He brings in tremendous stability to the team and was at his dominant best in the early breakaways.

“It was a good thing that the team did such great work and in the end we won without too many problems,” said a beaming Costa after sealing the Overall title.

Costa and his team’s think tank, following this morale boosting triumph, have set sights on the Tirreno Adriatico next. “The form is good and I hope I don’t have any problems between now and Tirreno Adriatico. I’m sure that having won here, I go to Tirreno with even more focus. That said, I had raced more than some of the guys here. Tirreno will also be very different as there’s a time trial and a team time trial,” added Costa also revealing that, the team President Al Yabhouni was delighted with the side’s showing.

“Mr Matar didn’t say much but he was very happy and said ‘I’d done something great for the UAE.’ That’s also why this team exists — to encourage kids to ride their bikes and promote cycling in this country and region. It’s a proud day for me and the team,” said Costa, who attributed the success to the prefect blend of Lampre retained riders and new ones who have joined the team.

“The slight change has been for better and it has only improved the team. We’re very strong in sprints now. We’re building a very strong team, good in lots of departments, and I think we’ll have an even better team next year.”

This season’s Tour also had its share of controversies but never went out of proportion. Ace sprinter Marcel Kittel should be lauded for choosing not to use a bike with disc brakes during the second stage — the move coming immediately after Team Sky’s Owain Doull accused that his shoe was sliced due to Shimano disc-brake rotor used by Kittel in the crash towards the end of Stage One.

Kittel not only ensured he didn’t add any more fuel to the fire, but he also silenced his critics by proving he was capable of winning sprints come what may, by winning the second stage on a bike without disc brakes.

That same stage also witnessed a bizarre incident when Caleb Ewan made an elementary mistake by celebrating early before crossing the tape and that robbed him of a win. Though the blow was rated as “embarrassing” by the Australian, he went on to clinch the final stage with a power-packed finish in the bunch sprint.

Abu Dhabi Tour ambassador Mark Cavendish, meanwhile, couldn’t replicate his two stage wins from last year but managed to win Stage 1 and was on the podium in two to clinch the points classification.

“In general, I’m really happy with the week, having taken a stage win, worn the Red Jersey for two days and now going home with the Nation Towers Green Jersey is a big thing. I love it here in Abu Dhabi,” said Cavendish.

