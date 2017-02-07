Bank promises backing for grassroots events

Dubai: The chief executive officer of the Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) has reiterated the community aspect of backing an important sporting event like the recently-concluded Dubai Tour.

One of the UAE’s premier banks, CBD has been a sponsor of the annual cycle race since 2015. At the beginning of the week, the bank launched its ‘CBD Now’ — the country’s first digital bank powered by ideas from its customers.

“There is a close connect between banking and sport. Sports is all about passion, and similarly ‘CBD Now’ is all about passion,” Dr Bernd van Linder, CEO, CBD told Gulf News on the sidelines of the Dubai Tour.

Having a Master’s degree in Computer Science and a doctorate in artificial intelligence, van Linder moved into banking back home in the Netherlands at Abn-Amro. After that, he moved to the region as CEO of Saudi Hollandi after which he stepped in as CEO at CBD Now from January this year.

“Being a cyclist myself, I think the element of passion is a big factor that ties us with sport. But at the same time, it is also about the community we serve and the factor of togetherness. Sports brings the community together and we want to be part of it. Secondly, sports is about great moments and we are in the process of creating those great moments,” he added.

In the past, CBD has been involved in several other sports projects piloted by Dubai Sports Council (DSC), in particular. Among these was the CBD School Athletics Meet along with tie-ups with Dubai clubs Al Ahli and Al Shabab. More recently, the bank has backed cycling in schools followed by the sponsorship of Dubai Tour initiative ‘Dubai Mini Tour’ held before last week’s race.

“It’s very important for us to back such initiatives at the grassroots level,” van Linder said.

“I hope, and I am sure, cycling will have a bright and shiny future in the UAE. We have made a start and I am sure the community will build on this,” he added.