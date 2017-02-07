Bank promises backing for grassroots events

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Bank promises backing for grassroots events

CBD Now’s new CEO stresses importance of sponsoring cycling at schools and community levels

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The chief executive officer of the Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) has reiterated the community aspect of backing an important sporting event like the recently-concluded Dubai Tour.

One of the UAE’s premier banks, CBD has been a sponsor of the annual cycle race since 2015. At the beginning of the week, the bank launched its ‘CBD Now’ — the country’s first digital bank powered by ideas from its customers.

“There is a close connect between banking and sport. Sports is all about passion, and similarly ‘CBD Now’ is all about passion,” Dr Bernd van Linder, CEO, CBD told Gulf News on the sidelines of the Dubai Tour.

Having a Master’s degree in Computer Science and a doctorate in artificial intelligence, van Linder moved into banking back home in the Netherlands at Abn-Amro. After that, he moved to the region as CEO of Saudi Hollandi after which he stepped in as CEO at CBD Now from January this year.

“Being a cyclist myself, I think the element of passion is a big factor that ties us with sport. But at the same time, it is also about the community we serve and the factor of togetherness. Sports brings the community together and we want to be part of it. Secondly, sports is about great moments and we are in the process of creating those great moments,” he added.

In the past, CBD has been involved in several other sports projects piloted by Dubai Sports Council (DSC), in particular. Among these was the CBD School Athletics Meet along with tie-ups with Dubai clubs Al Ahli and Al Shabab. More recently, the bank has backed cycling in schools followed by the sponsorship of Dubai Tour initiative ‘Dubai Mini Tour’ held before last week’s race.

“It’s very important for us to back such initiatives at the grassroots level,” van Linder said.

“I hope, and I am sure, cycling will have a bright and shiny future in the UAE. We have made a start and I am sure the community will build on this,” he added.

More from More sport

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Commercial Bank of Dubai
follow this tag on MGNCommercial Bank of Dubai
Netherlands
follow this tag on MGNNetherlands

filed under

GulfNewsSportMore sport

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Commercial Bank of Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Netherlands
follow this tag on MGN

Also In More sport

UAE Karate Federation have Guinness record goal

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini