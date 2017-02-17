Alberto Contador to take part in Abu Dhabi Tour

Abu Dhabi: Spanish cycling legend Alberto Contador will take part in next week’s Abu Dhabi Tour, it was announced on Friday.

The 34-year-old will ride for the Trek-Segafredo team in the February 23-26 extravaganza, organisers the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and RCS Sport said in a statement.

They added: “Contador is undoubtedly one of the world’s best stage racers and a legend in his own lifetime. With seven Grand Tour GC victories — more than any other active rider — along with numerous wins in stage races, Alberto has a claim to being the finest overall cyclist of this generation. ‘El Pistolero’, a nickname given for his signature celebration move, has won two Tours de France (2007, 2009), two Giro d’Italia (2008, 2015), and the Vuelta a Espana three times: 2008, 2012 and 2014.”