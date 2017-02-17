Alberto Contador to take part in Abu Dhabi Tour

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Alberto Contador to take part in Abu Dhabi Tour

Spanish cycling legend will ride for the Trek-Segafredo team in next week’s race

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Spanish cycling legend Alberto Contador will take part in next week’s Abu Dhabi Tour, it was announced on Friday.

The 34-year-old will ride for the Trek-Segafredo team in the February 23-26 extravaganza, organisers the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and RCS Sport said in a statement.

They added: “Contador is undoubtedly one of the world’s best stage racers and a legend in his own lifetime. With seven Grand Tour GC victories — more than any other active rider — along with numerous wins in stage races, Alberto has a claim to being the finest overall cyclist of this generation. ‘El Pistolero’, a nickname given for his signature celebration move, has won two Tours de France (2007, 2009), two Giro d’Italia (2008, 2015), and the Vuelta a Espana three times: 2008, 2012 and 2014.”

More from More sport

tags from this story

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsSportMore sport

tags

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In More sport

Vachier-Lagrave grabs early lead with two others

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Woman throws punch at man who groped her

Woman throws punch at man who groped her