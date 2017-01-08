Rangers rally for a dramatic 5-4 win

Columbus, Ohio: Michael Grabner scored on a breakaway with 17 seconds left, and the New York Rangers rallied for a dramatic 5-4 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in the NHL on Saturday night.

The shot through Curtis McElhinney’s pads capped a furious comeback that included three goals in the third period by New York, which rallied from 4-1 in the second and handed the Blue Jackets their second straight loss after a captivating 16-game winning streak.

Grabner and Adam Clendening each had two goals and Oscar Lindberg also scored for the Rangers, who moved within a point of Columbus at the top of the Metropolitan Division.

Columbus got goals from Markus Nutivaara, Cam Atkinson, Scott Hartnell and Lukas Sedlak but was badly outplayed by New York in the frenetic third period.

Tanner Pearson tipped home Alec Martinez’s pass for his 11th goal at 3:32 of overtime, sending Los Angeles 4-3 past Minnesota.

Zach Parise scored the tying power-play goal with 42.1 seconds left in regulation for the Wild, but Pearson ended it with a slick deflection in front of Darcy Kuemper for his fourth goal in six games.

Jeff Carter had a goal and two assists in the 12th multipoint game of his monster season for the Kings. They improved to 8-1 in games decided in 3-on-3 overtime play.

Mikko Koivu and Charlie Coyle scored first-period goals and Kuemper stopped 32 shots for the Wild. They have lost two of three after their 12-game winning streak.

Jake Muzzin scored the tiebreaking power-play goal early in the third for the Kings, but Parise evened it with Kuemper pulled for 6-on-4 play in the final minute after Drew Doughty was sent off for tripping.

In Newark, New Jersey, Mark Letestu scored a power-play goal at 3:59 of overtime and Cam Talbot stopped 19 shots as Edmonton beat New Jersey.

Matthew Benning also scored his first NHL goal for the Oilers who improved to 6-1-2 in the last nine.

Cory Schneider made 41 saves and Miles Wood scored for the Devils. The game featured the first meeting of the clubs since the summer trade that sent defenseman Adam Larsson to Edmonton for left wing Taylor Hall.