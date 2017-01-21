Penguins keep the Hurricanes in check

Raleigh, North Carolina: Phil Kessel had a goal and an assist during Pittsburgh’s four-goal second period, and the Penguins routed the Carolina Hurricanes 7-1 on Friday night. Conor Sheary scored twice, and Evgeni Malkin had a late goal and an assist. Carl Hagelin and Chris Kunitz joined Sheary in scoring during the second for Pittsburgh. Trevor Daley scored early and Matt Murray finished with 27 saves while earning his 16th victory — most among NHL rookies. Marian Hossa scored with 1:26 left to lift Chicago Blackhawks to 1-0 win over Boston. Scott Darling stopped 30 shots for his second shutout of the season. Tuukka Rask made 21 saves for Boston, which has lost three straight games and four of its last five.