Montreal squeeze past New York Rangers

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Montreal squeeze past New York Rangers

Minnesota, Florida among day’s other winners

Image Credit: AFP
Carey Price (31) of the Montreal Canadiens prepares to blocks the puck near Jesper Fast of the New York Rangers.
Gulf News
 

Montreal: Alexei Emelin, Max Pacioretty and Paul Byron scored in a 62-second span of the third period to lift the Montreal Canadiens over the New York Rangers 5-4 on Saturday night.

Alex Galchenyuk scored in his return after injuring his knee December 4, and Brian Flynn also had a goal for Montreal.

Brandon Pirri, Rick Nash, J.T. Miler and Derek Stepan scored for the Rangers, who were coming off a 4-2 loss at home to Toronto on Friday night.

The Rangers’ Antti Raanta played for the first time since Dec. 29 but left in the first period with a lower-body injury after stopping 10 of 10 shots. Henrik Lundqvist replaced him and allowed five goals on 22 shots a night after losing to the Maple Leafs.

In Dallas, Jason Zucker scored the winner with 6:45 to play as Minnesota beat Dallas 5-4 after blowing a four-goal lead. Zucker skated into the paint as Dallas goalie Kari Lehtonen blocked a shot. The puck bounced off Zucker’s chest and into the goal just before the net came off its moorings. A replay review confirmed the goal.

Three Minnesota players scored in the first 4:01, and the Wild led 4-0 before the period ended.

The goals by Mikko Koivu, Eric Staal and Matt Dumba knocked Stars starting goalie Antti Niemi from the game without a save.

Chris Stewart also scored against Lehtonen for a 4-0 lead at 12:45 of the first.

The Stars rallied with Antoine Roussel scoring seven seconds before the first period ended, Jiri Hudler and Tyler Seguin adding second-period goals and John Klingberg tying it on the power play with 8:47 remaining.

Elsewhere, Jaromir Jagr scored early in the third period, helping lead Florida past Columbus 4-3.

Shawn Thornton, Vincent Trocheck and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for Florida while Trocheck, Aaron Ekblad, Jason Demers and Jakub Kindl had assists. James Reimer made 30 saves.

With the Panthers leading 3-2, Jagr swatted in a loose puck behind Joonas Korpisalo for his eighth goal of the season 1:27 into the third.

Boone Jenner scored his eighth of the season for Columbus at 6:17 to cut the deficit to 4-3, but the Blue Jackets couldn’t tie it.

Scott Hartnell and Cam Atkinson also had goals for the Blue Jackets, while Seth Jones had a pair of assists, and Ryan Murray had one.

Korpisalo, playing in his second consecutive game in place of regular starter Sergei Bobrovsky, had 28 saves.

 

Results

Saturday’s matches

Boston 6, Philadelphia 3

Nashville 3, Colorado 2

Montreal 5, N.Y. Rangers 4

Florida 4, Columbus 3

Carolina 7, N.Y. Islanders 4

Toronto 4, Ottawa 2

Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 3

Minnesota 5, Dallas 4

Anaheim 3, Arizona 0

Los Angeles 3, Winnipeg 2, OT

Edmonton 2, Calgary 1, SO

St. Louis 4, San Jose 0

More from Ice Hockey

tags from this story

New York Rangers
follow this tag on MGNNew York Rangers

filed under

GulfNewsSportIce Hockey

tags

New York Rangers
follow this tag on MGN
 

Results

Read More

Also In Ice Hockey

Capitals overcome slow start to thrash Flyers

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Ronaldo wins FIFA best player award

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon