Montreal squeeze past New York Rangers

Carey Price (31) of the Montreal Canadiens prepares to blocks the puck near Jesper Fast of the New York Rangers.

Montreal: Alexei Emelin, Max Pacioretty and Paul Byron scored in a 62-second span of the third period to lift the Montreal Canadiens over the New York Rangers 5-4 on Saturday night.

Alex Galchenyuk scored in his return after injuring his knee December 4, and Brian Flynn also had a goal for Montreal.

Brandon Pirri, Rick Nash, J.T. Miler and Derek Stepan scored for the Rangers, who were coming off a 4-2 loss at home to Toronto on Friday night.

The Rangers’ Antti Raanta played for the first time since Dec. 29 but left in the first period with a lower-body injury after stopping 10 of 10 shots. Henrik Lundqvist replaced him and allowed five goals on 22 shots a night after losing to the Maple Leafs.

In Dallas, Jason Zucker scored the winner with 6:45 to play as Minnesota beat Dallas 5-4 after blowing a four-goal lead. Zucker skated into the paint as Dallas goalie Kari Lehtonen blocked a shot. The puck bounced off Zucker’s chest and into the goal just before the net came off its moorings. A replay review confirmed the goal.

Three Minnesota players scored in the first 4:01, and the Wild led 4-0 before the period ended.

The goals by Mikko Koivu, Eric Staal and Matt Dumba knocked Stars starting goalie Antti Niemi from the game without a save.

Chris Stewart also scored against Lehtonen for a 4-0 lead at 12:45 of the first.

The Stars rallied with Antoine Roussel scoring seven seconds before the first period ended, Jiri Hudler and Tyler Seguin adding second-period goals and John Klingberg tying it on the power play with 8:47 remaining.

Elsewhere, Jaromir Jagr scored early in the third period, helping lead Florida past Columbus 4-3.

Shawn Thornton, Vincent Trocheck and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for Florida while Trocheck, Aaron Ekblad, Jason Demers and Jakub Kindl had assists. James Reimer made 30 saves.

With the Panthers leading 3-2, Jagr swatted in a loose puck behind Joonas Korpisalo for his eighth goal of the season 1:27 into the third.

Boone Jenner scored his eighth of the season for Columbus at 6:17 to cut the deficit to 4-3, but the Blue Jackets couldn’t tie it.

Scott Hartnell and Cam Atkinson also had goals for the Blue Jackets, while Seth Jones had a pair of assists, and Ryan Murray had one.

Korpisalo, playing in his second consecutive game in place of regular starter Sergei Bobrovsky, had 28 saves.