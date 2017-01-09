Mobile
Minnesota ride early strikes to beat Anaheim

Columbus, Chicago among day’s other winners

Gulf News
 

Anaheim, California: Matt Dumba and Jared Spurgeon scored early in the second period as the Minnesota Wild beat the Ducks 2-1 on Sunday in coach Bruce Boudreau’s triumphant return to Anaheim.

Boudreau was fired by the Ducks after their first-round playoff exit last year despite leading Anaheim to the past four consecutive Pacific Division titles and Game 7 of the 2015 Western Conference finals. The veteran coach has turned his new team into an early-season Stanley Cup contender with 14 wins in their last 16 games.

Devan Dubnyk made 23 saves for the Wild, while Ryan Kesler scored and John Gibson stopped 34 shots for the Ducks, whose three-game winning streak ended.

Nick Foligno scored 2:33 into overtime to lift Columbus to a 2-1 victory over Flyers in overtime. The Flyers’ Brayden Schenn had tied it with 17 seconds left to send the game into the extra period.

Foligno then lifted a shot over Philadelphia goalie Steve Mason’s shoulder to get the win for the Blue Jackets, their first since a 16-game winning streak ended with two straight losses.

David Savard also scored for Columbus and Sergei Bobrovsky had 25 saves. The win kept Columbus atop the division with a three-point lead over Pittsburgh and the New York Rangers.

In Chicago, Ryan Hartman scored off a goalmouth scramble in the third period and tacked on two empty-netters to help Chicago beat banged-up Nashville 5-2. Artemi Panarin and Niklas Hjalmarsson also scored for the Blackhawks, while Patrick Kane added three assists, running his team-best total to 32 in 43 games, and Corey Crawford made 25 saves.

Hartman was credited with his eighth of the season when Richard Panik’s shot created a scrum in front of the net and the referees ruled the puck crossed the line before the goal was dislodged. It looked as if the puck might have gone off Hartman’s left hand while he battled Nashville defenseman Yannick Weber for position.

Nashville pulled Pekka Rinne for an extra attacker with 1:39 left and Hartman added two more goals for his first career hat trick. The big night for the rookie moved him into fifth on the team with 10 goals.

 

NHL results

Sunday’s matches

Pittsburgh 6 Tampa Bay 2

Carolina 4 Boston 3

Columbus 2 Philadelphia 1

Ottawa 5 Edmonton 3

Chicago 5 Nashville 2

Minnesota 2 Anaheim 1

