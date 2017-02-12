Mobile
Lundqvist makes history with 400th win

Rangers stalwart becomes first European-born goalie to notch NHL milestone

Gulf News
 

New York: The New York Rangers’s Henrik Lundqvist became the first European-born goalie to win 400 career NHL games on Saturday as his team rallied for a 4-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche.

Sweden’s Lundqvist made 32 saves and Kevin Klein scored twice as the Rangers stretched their winning streak to five consecutive games.

Fans at Madison Square Garden were on their feet in the closing minute cheering Lundqvist, who became just the third goalie in league history to win 400 games with one franchise.

He’s just the 12th goaltender overall to win 400 career games.

The Rangers, trailing 2-1 after two periods, scored twice in the opening 5:36 of the third to regain the lead.

Klein hammered a slap shot past Avalanche goaltender Calvin Pickard at 2:50, and Rick Nash scored his 16th goal of the season less than three minutes later off a gorgeous set-up from Derek Stepan.

Kevin Hayes scored an empty-net goal with 1:38 to play to put the game away.

 

Results

Saturday’s matches

Philadelphia 2, San Jose 1, OT

Boston 4, Vancouver 3

Ottawa 3, N.Y. Islanders 0

Florida 7, Nashville 4

Dallas 5, Carolina 2

Columbus 2, Detroit 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, Colorado 2

St. Louis 4, Montreal 2

Tampa Bay 4, Winnipeg 1

Buffalo 3, Toronto 1

Washington 6, Anaheim 4

Arizona 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

Chicago 5, Edmonton 1

