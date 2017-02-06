Mobile
Kreider and Fast lead Rangers to 4-3 win over Flames

Lundqvist stops 29 shots as New York win for fifth time in seven games

Gulf News
 

New York: Chris Kreider and Jesper Fast scored 3:12 apart in the middle of the third period and the New York Rangers held off the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday.

Henrik Lundqvist stopped 29 shots as the Rangers won for the fifth time in seven games overall and improved to 5-0-1 in their last six against Calgary.

The Flames, who practised on an outdoor rink in Central Park on Saturday, had won three in a row.

The Rangers outlasted Calgary in a furious third period that began with the score tied at 1. It also included a fight between Flames veteran Kris Versteeg and Pavel Buchnevich — Versteeg’s jersey got pulled off in the brawl and he was ejected because it wasn’t properly tied down.

Versteeg waved at jeering fans in Madison Square Garden as he skated off. (AP)

