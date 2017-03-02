Kane’s hat-trick spurs Blackhawks over Penguins

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Kane’s hat-trick spurs Blackhawks over Penguins

Hedman and Vasilevskiy help spark Lightning to OT victory

Gulf News
 

Chicago: Patrick Kane had his second hat-trick in three games and Scott Darling made 36 saves as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory and 10th in 11 games.

Richard Panik also scored to help Chicago pull within three points of first-place Minnesota in the Central Division and Western Conference. Kane, last season’s MVP, has a team-leading 27 goals — scoring 12 times and adding seven assists in his last 11 games.

Scott Wilson scored for Pittsburgh as the Penguins fell short again after a 3-2 loss at Dallas on Tuesday night. It was the first meeting this season between the last two Stanley Cup winners.

Darling started a second straight game in place of Corey Crawford, the No. 1 goalie who has been fighting an illness. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 25 shots for Pittsburgh in his first start in two weeks.

Meanwhile, Victor Hedman scored his second goal of the game 46 seconds into overtime, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in Tampa Bay’s 4-3 OT victory over Carolina.

Tyler Johnson and Nikita Kucherov also scored to help the Lightning improve to 7-1-2 in their last 10 games. Noah Hanifin, Derek Ryan and Jay McClement scored for Carolina, and Eddie Lack stopped 12 shots. The Hurricanes are 1-5-3 in their last nine.

Hedman lifted a shot over Lack during the extra session. Kucherov got his second assist on the play, and has 12 points over the last four games.

 

Fact Box

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 3, OT

Chicago 4, Pittsburgh 1

More from Ice Hockey

tags from this story

Pittsburgh Penguins
follow this tag on MGNPittsburgh Penguins

filed under

GulfNewsSportIce Hockey

tags

Pittsburgh Penguins
follow this tag on MGN
 

Fact Box

Read More

Also In Ice Hockey

Panarin’s match-winner sinks Islanders

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March