Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Jagr leads the way for Panthers

Columbus, Colorado among day’s other winners

Image Credit: AFP
Jaromir Jagr of the Florida Panthers in action against the Los Angeles Kings in Sunrise, Florida.
Gulf News
 

Anaheim, California: Jaromir Jagr scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and James Reimer made 35 saves as the Florida Panthers defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Friday night for their third consecutive win.

Colton Sceviour had a goal, Aaron Ekblad scored on the power play and Derek MacKenzie added an empty-net goal, giving the Panthers six wins in their last seven games. Florida now trails Toronto by one point for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Andrew Cogliano scored a short-handed goal and John Gibson stopped 27 shots for the Ducks, who had picked up a point in 12 of their previous 14 home games.

Jagr gave Florida a 2-1 lead with a moment of his ageless brilliance. Jagr stole the puck from defenceman Josh Manson coming out from behind the Ducks’ net and calmly used a series of dekes before pocketing his 760th career goal.

Brandon Dubinsky scored just over a minute into overtime as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Pittsburgh Penguins at Columbus, Ohio.

Dubinsky lifted a shot over Matt Murray as he skated into the slot to win it for the Blue Jackets. Sergei Bobrovsky had 38 saves, and Ryan Murray scored in the second period as Columbus moved within a point of Pittsburgh for second place in the rough Metropolitan Division.

Murray made 37 saves, and Ian Cole scored for the Penguins, who were playing the second game of a back-to-back. The Penguins lost for the first time in four games.

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Mikko Rantanen scored at 4:23 of overtime to give Colorado a victory over the Carolina Hurricanes, ending the Avalanche’s losing streak at five games. Matt Duchene set up the goal on a 2-on-1 break.

Tyson Barrie also scored for Colorado, and Calvin Pickard made 28 saves. Last in the NHL at 16-38-2, the Avalanche are 6-2 in overtime.

Jeff Skinner scored his team-leading 19th goal of the season for the Hurricanes, who have lost three straight.

 

Results

Friday’s matches

Columbus 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

Colorado 2, Carolina 1, OT

Florida 4, Anaheim 1

More from Ice Hockey

tags from this story

Pittsburgh Penguins
follow this tag on MGNPittsburgh Penguins

filed under

GulfNewsSportIce Hockey

tags

Pittsburgh Penguins
follow this tag on MGN
 

Results

Read More

Also In Ice Hockey

Jets spoil Julien’s return as Canadiens coach

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring