Detroit’s Nyquist gets six-game ban for dangerous play

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Detroit’s Nyquist gets six-game ban for dangerous play

Right wing also docked $158,333 in pay after causing injury to Minnesota’s Jared Spurgeon

Gulf News
 

New York: Detroit Red Wings right wing Gustav Nyquist was suspended for six games by the National Hockey League on Wednesday for a high-sticking incident in a game Sunday at Minnesota.

The 27-year-old Swede, who has helped Detroit reach the Stanley Cup play-offs for the past five seasons, will forfeit $158,333 (Dh581,538) in salary after spearing Wild defenceman Jared Spurgeon in the face with his stick.

Nyquist will not be eligible to return until the Red Wings play the Edmonton Oilers on March 4.

Nyquist, who has scored seven goals and has assisted on 22 others for Detroit this season, was struck in the back by Spurgeon in the first period of a 6-3 loss to the Wild, then retaliated by lifting his stick into the defenceman’s face, opening up a gash in his left cheek.

The league said in imposing the ban that Nyquist was not careless or reckless but said his “actions could have resulted in a severe or even career-ending injury.”

Nyquist was assessed a four-minute double-minor for the infraction.

With four consecutive losses and only 22 wins for 54 points in 56 games, the Red Wings rank last in the Eastern Conference.

 

Fact Box

Wednesday’s Games

Columbus 5, Toronto 2

St. Louis 2, Detroit 0

Calgary 3, Philadelphia 1

Florida 6, San Jose 5, OT

More from Ice Hockey

filed under

GulfNewsSportIce Hockey
 

Fact Box

Read More

Also In Ice Hockey

Crosby joins NHL’s 1,000-point club

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Woman throws punch at man who groped her

Woman throws punch at man who groped her