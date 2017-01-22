Columbus keep the Hurricanes at bay

Columbus, Ohio: Scott Hartnell scored his second goal of the game midway through the third period to push the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Saturday.

Hartnell scored in the first period and got the tiebreaker in the third, helping the Blue Jackets overcome a terrible second period to beat the Hurricanes for the second time this week. Carolina has lost three straight.

Markus Hannikainen also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky had 35 saves for Columbus.

Sebastian Aho and Justin Faulk scored in the second period for Carolina. Michael Leighton, recalled from Charlotte of the AHL on Thursday, started in place of Cam Ward and stopped 17 shots.

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Ryan Suter, Erik Haula and Jason Zucker scored in a two-minute span late in the third period, and Minnesota rallied to beat Anaheim 5-3. It was the second goal of the game for both Haula and Zucker.

The Western Conference-leading Wild has won 19 of its last 22 games.

Stefan Noesen, Cam Fowler and Corey Perry scored for Anaheim, which lost goalie John Gibson in the first period with an upper-body injury. It was the first time in 10 games that Anaheim allowed more than two goals and the first time in 19 games it lost when leading after two periods.

Jay Beagle scored 19 seconds into overtime and Washington rallied to beat Dallas 4-3. Evgeny Kuznetsov skated behind the net and put the puck in front to Beagle. His wrist shot beat goalie Kari Lehtonen, who got tangled with a defender and lost his footing.

The Stars led 3-1 and didn’t allow Washington a power play until the third period, but then Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie scored with the man advantage in the first 5:26 of the period.

Adam Cracknell and Jamie Benn scored for Dallas on plays that originally were ruled no goal. Patrick Eaves had a goal and an assist for the Stars.

Andre Burakovsky scored the game’s first goal for the Capitals at 2:17 of the first period.