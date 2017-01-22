Columbus keep the Hurricanes at bay

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Columbus keep the Hurricanes at bay

Minnesota, Washington among day’s other winners

Gulf News
 

Columbus, Ohio: Scott Hartnell scored his second goal of the game midway through the third period to push the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Saturday.

Hartnell scored in the first period and got the tiebreaker in the third, helping the Blue Jackets overcome a terrible second period to beat the Hurricanes for the second time this week. Carolina has lost three straight.

Markus Hannikainen also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky had 35 saves for Columbus.

Sebastian Aho and Justin Faulk scored in the second period for Carolina. Michael Leighton, recalled from Charlotte of the AHL on Thursday, started in place of Cam Ward and stopped 17 shots.

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Ryan Suter, Erik Haula and Jason Zucker scored in a two-minute span late in the third period, and Minnesota rallied to beat Anaheim 5-3. It was the second goal of the game for both Haula and Zucker.

The Western Conference-leading Wild has won 19 of its last 22 games.

Stefan Noesen, Cam Fowler and Corey Perry scored for Anaheim, which lost goalie John Gibson in the first period with an upper-body injury. It was the first time in 10 games that Anaheim allowed more than two goals and the first time in 19 games it lost when leading after two periods.

Jay Beagle scored 19 seconds into overtime and Washington rallied to beat Dallas 4-3. Evgeny Kuznetsov skated behind the net and put the puck in front to Beagle. His wrist shot beat goalie Kari Lehtonen, who got tangled with a defender and lost his footing.

The Stars led 3-1 and didn’t allow Washington a power play until the third period, but then Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie scored with the man advantage in the first 5:26 of the period.

Adam Cracknell and Jamie Benn scored for Dallas on plays that originally were ruled no goal. Patrick Eaves had a goal and an assist for the Stars.

Andre Burakovsky scored the game’s first goal for the Capitals at 2:17 of the first period.

 

Results

Saturday’s matches

Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 3

Columbus 3, Carolina 2

New Jersey 4, Philadelphia 1

Buffalo 3, Montreal 2, OT

Ottawa 3, Toronto 2, SO

N.Y. Islanders 4, Los Angeles 2

Washington 4, Dallas 3, OT

Arizona 5, Tampa Bay 3

Minnesota 5, Anaheim 3

Edmonton 7, Calgary 3

San Jose 3, Colorado 2, OT

More from Ice Hockey

filed under

GulfNewsSportIce Hockey
royal baby
 

Results

Read More

Also In Ice Hockey

Marleau shines as San Jose brush aside Colorado

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Huge turnout for Dubai Marathon

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs