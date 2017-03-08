Bobrovsky shuts out opposition for 3rd game in a row

Columbus: Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves for his third consecutive shutout and the Columbus Blue Jackets handed the New Jersey Devils their eighth straight loss with a 2-0 victory on Tuesday night.

Bobrovsky shut out the Devils for the second time in three days as he made 20 saves in a 3-0 win on Sunday.

Tuesday’s shutout was his career-high sixth this season. Bobrovsky has not allowed a goal since the Canadiens’ Alex Galchenyuk scored in overtime on February 28.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Cam Atkinson scored third-period goals for Columbus, which leads Pittsburgh by two points for second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Radko Gudas had a goal and two assists, and the Flyers continued their late-season play-off push with a win over the Sabres 6-3.

Jordan Weal and Travis Konecny had a goal and assist each, and Claude Giroux scored to snap a 12-game goal drought and cap a three-goal second-period outburst. Matt Read also scored while Steve Mason stopped 31 shots.

The Flyers improved to 3-0-1 in their past four and vaulted ahead of idle Tampa Bay into 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Jack Eichel had two goals and assist for Buffalo to extend the NHL’s longest active point streak to 11 games.

Evander Kane had a goal and assist for the Sabres, who continued losing ground in the standings by dropping to 1-5-2 in their past eight. Robin Lehner stopped 24 shots and has allowed 24 goals in his past six games.

Meanwhile, Henrik Lundqvist made 43 saves to earn his 30th win of the season and lead the Rangers 5-2 over the Panthers.

Nick Holden, Kevin Hayes, and Chris Kreider scored goals for the Rangers. Tanner Glass had a goal and an assist. Pavel Buchnevich added an empty-net goal.

Aaron Ekblad and Thomas Vanek scored for the Panthers and James Reimer allowed four goals on 19 shots before being replaced by Reto Berra with 6:46 left in the second. Berra, seeing his first NHL action since December 9. 2015, stopped eight shots.

New York won their fifth straight road game and are 24-8-0 on the road while Florida have won just once in their past six home games.

