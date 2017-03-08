Bobrovsky shuts out opposition for 3rd game in a row

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Bobrovsky shuts out opposition for 3rd game in a row

Blue Jackets send Devils down to another defeat

Gulf News
 

Columbus: Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves for his third consecutive shutout and the Columbus Blue Jackets handed the New Jersey Devils their eighth straight loss with a 2-0 victory on Tuesday night.

Bobrovsky shut out the Devils for the second time in three days as he made 20 saves in a 3-0 win on Sunday.

Tuesday’s shutout was his career-high sixth this season. Bobrovsky has not allowed a goal since the Canadiens’ Alex Galchenyuk scored in overtime on February 28.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Cam Atkinson scored third-period goals for Columbus, which leads Pittsburgh by two points for second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Radko Gudas had a goal and two assists, and the Flyers continued their late-season play-off push with a win over the Sabres 6-3.

Jordan Weal and Travis Konecny had a goal and assist each, and Claude Giroux scored to snap a 12-game goal drought and cap a three-goal second-period outburst. Matt Read also scored while Steve Mason stopped 31 shots.

The Flyers improved to 3-0-1 in their past four and vaulted ahead of idle Tampa Bay into 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Jack Eichel had two goals and assist for Buffalo to extend the NHL’s longest active point streak to 11 games.

Evander Kane had a goal and assist for the Sabres, who continued losing ground in the standings by dropping to 1-5-2 in their past eight. Robin Lehner stopped 24 shots and has allowed 24 goals in his past six games.

Meanwhile, Henrik Lundqvist made 43 saves to earn his 30th win of the season and lead the Rangers 5-2 over the Panthers.

Nick Holden, Kevin Hayes, and Chris Kreider scored goals for the Rangers. Tanner Glass had a goal and an assist. Pavel Buchnevich added an empty-net goal.

Aaron Ekblad and Thomas Vanek scored for the Panthers and James Reimer allowed four goals on 19 shots before being replaced by Reto Berra with 6:46 left in the second. Berra, seeing his first NHL action since December 9. 2015, stopped eight shots.

New York won their fifth straight road game and are 24-8-0 on the road while Florida have won just once in their past six home games.

— AP

 

Fact Box

Tuesday’s Games

Columbus 2, New Jersey 0

N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 2

Toronto 3, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 6, Buffalo 3

St. Louis 2, Minnesota 1

Colorado 3, Carolina 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Edmonton 1

Anaheim 4, Nashville 3, SO

Montreal 2, Vancouver 1, OT

More from Ice Hockey

filed under

GulfNewsSportIce Hockey
 

Fact Box

Read More

Also In Ice Hockey

Kucherov nets twice as Lightning zap Wild

Sport Gallery

Iditarod mushers begin race across Alaska

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE