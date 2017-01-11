Mobile
Blue Jackets go down again as Hurricanes roar

Jarnkrok nets late winner for Nashville

Gulf News
 

Raleigh: Jordan Staal scored the go-ahead goal on a deflection with 16:10 to play, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Victor Rask had two assists and an empty-net goal, Jeff Skinner had a goal and two assists and Derek Ryan also had a goal and an assist. Brock McGinn added a goal for Carolina, which has earned points in 13 of 14 home games.

Cam Atkinson scored his 20th goal on the same day he was left off the All-Star team, and Josh Anderson and Brandon Saad also scored for the Blue Jackets, who have a league-best 60 points but have lost three of four since winning 16 straight.

Carolina’s Cam Ward made 24 saves while making his 17th straight start, his longest streak since 2011.

With All-Star pick Sergei Bobrovsky ill, backup Anton Forsberg stopped 23 shots in his season debut for the Blue Jackets.

Meanwhile, Calle Jarnkrok scored a short-handed goal with 1.5 seconds remaining in overtime to lift Nashville past Vancouver 2-1.

With time ticking down in the extra frame, Roman Josi blocked a shot from Troy Stecher just outside the crease of Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne. Josi immediately took possession of the puck and went up ice on a 2-on-1 with Jarnkrok. In the low slot, Josi slid a pass to his right, where Jarnkrok was there to one-time the puck past Vancouver goalie Ryan Miller.

Austin Watson had the other Nashville goal and Rinne finished with 29 saves for the Predators, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Brandon Sutter had the lone goal for Vancouver, losers of two-straight following their season-high six-game winning streak. Miller made 24 saves.

_ AP

 

Fact Box

Tuesday’s Games

Carolina 5, Columbus 3

Buffalo 4, Philadelphia 1

Boston 5, St. Louis 3

Nashville 2, Vancouver 1, OT

Chicago 4, Detroit 3, OT

San Jose 5, Edmonton 3

Anaheim 2, Dallas 0

filed under

GulfNewsSportIce Hockey
 

