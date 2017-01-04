Mobile
Blue Jackets eye history with 16th straight win

Columbus now one triumph away from tying 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins for most successive NHL victories

Gulf News
 

Los Angeles: The Columbus Blue Jackets inched closer to NHL history on Tuesday, notching their 16th consecutive victory 3-1 over the Edmonton Oilers.

Cam Atkinson and William Karlsson scored power-play goals and Nick Foligno added a third-period goal in the win, which put the Blue Jackets one victory away from tying the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins for most successive NHL victories.

Columbus goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky made 21 saves and extended his win streak to 14 games.

The Blue Jackets struck first when Atkinson scored 1:12 into the first power play of the night after Jesse Puljujarvi was called for holding on Jack Johnson.

Atkinson collected a feed from Zach Werenski in the high slot and rebounded the puck in off an Oilers defenceman with 7:28 left in the opening period.

Edmonton equalised 5:39 into the second when Patrick Maroon fed Oscar Klefbom, who was entering the zone with speed. Klefbom fired from high between the circles for his sixth goal of the season.

Less than five minutes later, 1:49 into the Jackets’ second power play of the night, Brandon Saad sent a cross-zone pass to Karlsson, whose shot from the right circle found the net.

The goal marked Karlsson’s first career power-play goal. Karlsson was filling in on the second power play unit for Brandon Dubinsky, who fought Maroon earlier and was serving the resulting penalty.

 

Fact Box

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 6, Toronto 5, OT

Columbus 3, Edmonton 1

New Jersey 3, Carolina 1

Buffalo 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Winnipeg 6, Tampa Bay 4

Montreal 2, Nashville 1, OT

Los Angeles 2, San Jose 1, OT

Pittsburgh Penguins
Fact Box

