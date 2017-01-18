Mobile
Backlund scores twice in 13 seconds as Flames beat Panthers

Trocheck continues his impressive form with both goals for Florida

Gulf News
 

Calgary: Mikael Backlund scored twice in a 13-second span in the second period to break a 2-2 tie and the Calgary Flames won 5-2 over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.

Backlund gave Calgary their first lead on a power play at the 11:23 mark. Matthew Tkachuk deflected Mark Giordano’s point shot high in the air and over Roberto Luongo. The puck came down at the far post, where Backlund stuffed it in.

Right after that, Tkachuk’s slick pass between his own legs from behind the net set up Backlund in front, and his one-timer put the Flames ahead 4-2.

Backlund also had an assist for his fourth three-point effort in the last 17 games. Giordano had a goal and two assists, and Kris Versteeg and Sean Monahan also scored.

Vincent Trocheck had both goals for Florida to continue his red-hot scoring. The Panthers leading scorer has nine points (five goals, four assists) during a five-game point streak.

— AP

