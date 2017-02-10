Strong field for UAE President Endurance Cup

Abu Dhabi: As many as 240 riders will be vying for honour in the prestigious HH The President of the UAE Endurance Cup, which will be held on Saturday, at the Emirates International Endurance Village, Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi.

One of the most prestigious rides in the world, it will be run over a distance of 160km over six loops of 40km, 33km, 24km, 23km, 20km and 20km respectively.

Riders from Algeria, Bahrain, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Slovakia will compete with a strong team representing the UAE.

Addressing a press conference in Abu Dhabi Anantara, Adnan Sultan Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, said: “The winner of the ride will drive home with a Mercedes-Benz while the second-placed rider will take away a Range Rover Sport 3.0 HC. “The eight other riders in the top ten will all be awarded a Nissan Patrol SE T. In addition, a cash prize of Dh100,000 will be presented to all the riders who complete the course.

The ride will have a mass start at 6.30am, on Sunday, February 12.

Meanwhile, on Sunday the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club will host the prestigious Group 1 HH The President of the UAE Cup flat races for Purebred Arabians and Thoroughbreds.

The races are being held under the directives of His Highness UAE President Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and under the supervision of Shaikh Mansoor Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club.

“The prize money for the HH The President’s Cup (Group 1) for Purebred Arabian horses is Dh3 million while the HH The President’s Cup (Listed) for Thoroughbreds will carry a prize fund of Dh380,000,” Al Nuaimi said.