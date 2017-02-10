Strong field for UAE President Endurance Cup

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Strong field for UAE President Endurance Cup

Winner of the 160km ride will drive home with a Mercedes-Benz

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: As many as 240 riders will be vying for honour in the prestigious HH The President of the UAE Endurance Cup, which will be held on Saturday, at the Emirates International Endurance Village, Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi.

One of the most prestigious rides in the world, it will be run over a distance of 160km over six loops of 40km, 33km, 24km, 23km, 20km and 20km respectively.

Riders from Algeria, Bahrain, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Slovakia will compete with a strong team representing the UAE.

Addressing a press conference in Abu Dhabi Anantara, Adnan Sultan Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, said: “The winner of the ride will drive home with a Mercedes-Benz while the second-placed rider will take away a Range Rover Sport 3.0 HC. “The eight other riders in the top ten will all be awarded a Nissan Patrol SE T. In addition, a cash prize of Dh100,000 will be presented to all the riders who complete the course.

The ride will have a mass start at 6.30am, on Sunday, February 12.

Meanwhile, on Sunday the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club will host the prestigious Group 1 HH The President of the UAE Cup flat races for Purebred Arabians and Thoroughbreds.

The races are being held under the directives of His Highness UAE President Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and under the supervision of Shaikh Mansoor Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club.

“The prize money for the HH The President’s Cup (Group 1) for Purebred Arabian horses is Dh3 million while the HH The President’s Cup (Listed) for Thoroughbreds will carry a prize fund of Dh380,000,” Al Nuaimi said.

More from Horse Racing

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Spain
follow this tag on MGNSpain
Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain
Netherlands
follow this tag on MGNNetherlands

filed under

GulfNewsSportHorse Racing

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Spain
follow this tag on MGN
Italy
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Horse Racing

Zayed Cup heads to frozen lake of St Moritz

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Break-in at sealed Exential office in Dubai

Break-in at sealed Exential office in Dubai

Parking fines cut in Abu Dhabi

Parking fines cut in Abu Dhabi

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Now, ride an abra through Dubai Canal

Now, ride an abra through Dubai Canal

Rescued lions get root canal fix in Abu Dhabi

Rescued lions get root canal fix in Abu Dhabi

'Heaviest woman’ in India for surgery

'Heaviest woman’ in India for surgery

World Government Summit kicks off in Dubai

World Government Summit kicks off in Dubai

Pacquiao to fight Horn in the UAE?

Pacquiao to fight Horn in the UAE?