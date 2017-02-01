Mobile
Columbus beat Rangers, Wild defeat Oilers

Jones, Wennberg figure in Blue Jackets’ win

Gulf News
 

New York: Seth Jones scored twice while Alexander Wennberg had a goal and two assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the New York Rangers 6-4 on Tuesday night.

Brandon Saad added a goal and an assist while Nick Foligno and Matt Calvert also scored for the Blue Jackets, who led 6-0 early in the third. Joonas Korpisalo, starting in place of All-Star Sergei Bobrovsky, stopped 33 shots. In Emonton, Alberta, Tyler Graovac scored twice as the Wild beat the Oilers 5-2. Jason Zucker, Zach Parise and Chris Stewart also scored for the Wild while Darcy Kuemper made 41 saves. Tomas Hertl helped San Jose beat Chicago for their seventh win in eight games. (AP)

