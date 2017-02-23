Van Gerwen set for Dubai Darts Masters

Dubai: World No.1 and 2017 World Champion Michael van Gerwen will be among eight top players taking part in the fifth Dubai Duty Free Darts Masters at the Dubai Tennis Stadium on May 24-25, it was announced as tickets went on sale Thursday.

Van Gerwen won this event three times a row before Scotland’s Gary Anderson stopped the Dutchman’s domination last year.

World No.2 Anderson will also be back to defend his title.

This unique open-air tournament was introduced as the inaugural World Series of Darts event by the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) in 2013 and is now one of six international events in the series.

Play will commence with four quarter-finals on Wednesday, May 24, followed by the semis and final on Thursday, May 25.

“We are delighted to once again sponsor the Dubai Duty Free Darts Masters,” said Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and chief executive officer of Dubai Duty Free. “With eight of the world’s top players participating and a great ticketing offer, we think that the UAE crowd will enjoy this unique outdoor darts event which is shown all over the world.”

PDC chairman Barry Hearn said: “The Dubai Duty Free Darts Masters is a wonderful event and provides a fantastic two days for fans who attend at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium and watch on television around the world.

“This is a unique championship and it’s a wonderful event to kick off the 2017 World Series of Darts.”

General admission tickets range from Dh150 daily to Dh250 for both days. VIP tables from 10 persons, including select food and beverage, cost Dh7,999 on Wednesday, Dh9,999 on Thursday and Dh15,999 for both days.

Visit www.dubai-darts.com/tickets or call +971 56 113 4626/+971 4 239 5000 for more information.