Queensland likely to host Manny’s comeback bout

Sydney: WBO welterweight world champion Manny Pacquiao could fight Australian Jeff Horn in Queensland state after officials confirmed on Sunday they were in negotiations to host the bout.

There has been weeks of speculation that the 38-year-old Filipino will get into the ring with Horn in April, possibly in Australia.

“We now are getting the pieces together to deliver this major fight,” Queensland’s tourism minister Kate Jones told reporters in Brisbane.

“We are working very closely with Duco Events, (venue manager) AEG Ogden and as well as the (Brisbane City) Council to secure this fight here in Brisbane.

“We’re hoping to lock this down as soon as possible.”

Describing it as the “largest boxing event in Australia”, Jones said her government was keen to secure the fight at the 52,500-capacity Suncorp Stadium.

Suncorp Stadium general manager Alan Graham said 28-year-old Horn was keen to fight at the Brisbane venue.

“He’s personally said that he couldn’t think of anything more exhilarating than walking out in the middle of Suncorp Stadium with a full house and people backing him... for a fight,” Graham told reporters.

Horn’s promoter Duco Events was not immediately available for comment.

Brisbane’s Courier Mail newspaper said Sunday the fight had been pencilled in for April 23.

Pacquiao, who has parlayed his sporting fame into a career in politics, is a veteran of 67 fights with 59 victories.

His record easily dwarfs that of Horn, who hails from Queensland, who has notched up only 17 fights with 16 wins.

Pacquiao said last week that negotiations for the fight, including the date and opponent, were still ongoing.

Meanwhile, Leo Santa Cruz reclaimed the World Boxing Association featherweight world title, handing Carl Frampton the first defeat of his career and avenging his 2016 loss to the Northern Ireland star.

In an explosive rematch that lived up to their bruising encounter last July, it was Santa Cruz who this time emerged with a majority decision, with two judges scoring it 115-113 for the US-based Mexican while the third scored it a draw at 114-114.

“I wanted revenge,” said Santa Cruz, whose loss to Frampton last year was his first defeat. “I did what I had to do. I knew it was going to be another tough fight and like I said, let’s make it a third fight.”

Santa Cruz improved to 33-1 with one drawn while Frampton fell to 23-1.

Although Frampton landed plenty of telling blows in a fight filled with frenetic exchanges, he was repeatedly pushed out of position by Santa Cruz’s effective jab.

After a strong 11th round, Santa Cruz withstood a desperate attack from Frampton in the final round.

“He was very clever. He used his reach,” Frampton said. “I think he deserved it. I’m being honest. I think he deserved it, but it was a very good fight. No excuses.”