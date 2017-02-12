Pacquiao confirms next fight will be in UAE

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Pacquiao confirms next fight will be in UAE

Messages across all Manny’s social media accounts back up advisor’s claims

Image Credit: Twitter
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Manny Pacquiao has confirmed his next fight against Australia’s Jeff Horn will be held in the UAE.

The Filipino eight-division world champion, posted: “See you in UAE for my next fight,” across all his social media accounts on Sunday morning.

The message featured above a picture of himself in a fighting pose alongside a fist emblazoned with the colours of the UAE flag.

It came just hours after his advisor Michael Koncz held a press conference in Abu Dhabi on Saturday claiming the fight would be held somewhere in the UAE in April.

But this vague claim was met with initial scepticism given that Pacquiao’s promoter Bob Arum had already claimed he had reached an agreement to stage the fight in Brisbane, Australia on April 23.

Pacquiao’s message on social media however, confirms Koncz’ claims as genuine. However, there is still no information on when and where the fight will take place in the UAE.

More from Boxing

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Manny Pacquiao
follow this tag on MGNManny Pacquiao
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

filed under

GulfNewsSportBoxing

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Manny Pacquiao
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Boxing

Fans want Pacquiao to fight Khan in UAE

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 13, 2017


Luca Aerni of Switzerland won the combined event at world ski championships after being 30th fastest in downhill. Reuters

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone