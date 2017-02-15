Mobile
Mayweather quashes rumours of McGregor fight

Boxer says he is ‘happily retired’ and insists no deals have been made

Gulf News
 

Los Angeles: Floyd Mayweather has shot down rumours of a deal to fight martial arts star Conor McGregor, insisting he is content to remain retired.

The 39-year old American took to his social media Instagram account late Tuesday, telling his fans that he wanted to set the record straight.

“There seems to be several rumours floating around media recently however, let the record show, there hasn’t been any deals made in regards to a fight between myself and any other fighters. I am happily retired and enjoying life at this time. If any changes are to come, be sure that I will be the first to let the world to know.”

Mayweather’s statement may be sincere or it may not be. He has been known in the past to often stretch the truth announcing several times that the fight of the moment would be his last only to use that ploy as a bargaining tool to try and sell more tickets.

The possibility of a fight between boxer Mayweather and McGregor appeared to get a boost as Ultimate Fighting Championship boss Dana White said he’d pay $25 million (Dh91.8 million) to each.

White, president of the popular UFC mixed martial arts brand in which Ireland’s McGregor stars, seemed to indicate in his comments on a Fox radio broadcast that the two would meet in a boxing ring, not the UFC octagon.

Mayweather, who retired in 2015 with a perfect 49-0 record, is considered one of the greatest fighters of all-time. McGregor has never fought a professional boxing match.

McGregor became the first man to simultaneously hold UFC titles in two weight divisions when he beat Eddie Alvarez in New York on November 12.

At the end of November, he was issued a California boxing licence in a development that fuelled speculation about a showdown between the two.

Floyd Mayweather
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 16, 2017


Bayern Munich's forward Thomas Mueller (C) celebrate scoring the 5-1 goal with his teammates during the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen football match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal in Munich, southern Germany. AFP

