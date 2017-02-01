Spurs ride Leonard show to beat Thunder

San Antonio: Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points as the San Antonio Spurs held Russell Westbrook scoreless in the fourth quarter for a 108-94 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

Westbrook had 27 points, 14 assists and six rebounds in 34 minutes, but was shut out after scoring 14 points in the third. Bradley Beal went shot for shot with Carmelo Anthony and then some as Washington blew out New York 117-101 to move into a tie for first place in the Southeast Division. Beal scored 28 points, Markieff Morris had 24 and John Wall added 15 points and 13 assists as the Wizards rolled to their fifth victory in a row. (AFP)