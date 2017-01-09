NBA streams the way for fans in India

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

NBA streams the way for fans in India

Match part of the Sacramento Kings’ fourth-annual ‘Bollywood Night’ promotion

Gulf News
 

New York: In a first, the National Basketball Association (NBA) streamed a regular-season game on Facebook Live for basketball fans in India on Sunday evening.

The commercial-free game was streamed as part of the Sacramento Kings’ fourth-annual ‘Bollywood Night’ promotion celebrating traditional Indian culture and entertainment.

“The Sunday night match between Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings was streamed only for Indian fans,” tech website CNET reported on Monday. Warriors won the game 117-106.

“We are excited to once again take part in an innovative league initiative that will provide a unique experience for our fans in India,” Warriors President & COO Rick Welts was quoted as saying in media reports.

The announcement came after NBA earlier introduced Mobile View, which puts fans closer to the action with zoomed-in shots on its League Pass subscription service.

More from Basketball

tags from this story

Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
NBA
follow this tag on MGNNBA

filed under

GulfNewsSportBasketball

tags

Facebook
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
NBA
follow this tag on MGN
boston bruins

Also In Basketball

Westbrook’s Thunder roll over Bulls

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Ronaldo wins FIFA best player award

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

How to get a job in UAE without leaving home

How to get a job in UAE without leaving home

Watch: Where your bags go after check-in

Watch: Where your bags go after check-in