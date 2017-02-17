Mobile
NBA star Kevin Durant to visit India this year

Warriors superstar can’t wait to try and help grow the game of basketball in the country

Gulf News
 

Mumbai: In a bid to promote basketball in the country, American legend Kevin Durant, who will make his eighth successive appearance at the 66th NBA All-Star Game on February 20, will visit India later this year, it was announced on Friday.

Golden State Warriors’ superstar Durant is currently in New Orleans for the 2017 All-Star Weekend.

Durant will be visiting National Basketball Association (NBA) Academy India, the elite basketball training centre in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Durant said: “I will be the first NBA player going to the Academy. I’m super excited about it, to grow the game of basketball to a new level. I’m so excited about the grass roots programme and looking forward to it. It should be a great time.”

The 28-year-old also spoke about the 24 players selected to the NBA Academy India.

“I think it is just the fundamentals of dribbling, shooting, passing that you know and that crossovers no matter where you are as a basketball player. So when you get those fundamentals of the game right, that’s where you start at,” Durant said.

