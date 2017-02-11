Mobile
Green’s landmark helps Warriors maul Grizzlies

Leonard scores 32 points in thrilling win for Spurs

Gulf News
 

Los Angeles: Draymond Green produced an unprecedented triple-double of 12 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals Friday as the Golden State Warriors mauled the Grizzlies 122-107 in Memphis.

Green put up just four points, becoming the first player in NBA history to post a triple-double without hitting double digits in points.

“It’s pretty amazing to be the only one of something in NBA history, something good,” Green said.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr called it “as dominant a performance as I’ve seen from somebody who scored four points.”

And the Warriors didn’t need more from him offensively, with teammate Klay Thompson scoring 36, Kevin Durant adding 24 and Stephen Curry contributing 18 as Golden State turned the tables on the only team to beat them twice this season.

The Grizzlies, who beat the Warriors 110-89 in Memphis in December and rallied from 24 down for a 128-119 overtime win in Oakland in January, were never ahead in this one and never looked like they would get there.

Thompson opened the contest by hitting three three-pointers. Golden State led 62-49 by halftime and by as many as 26 points in the fourth quarter as they improved their league-leading record to 45-8.

“We didn’t want to lose to this team three times in a row,” Thompson said.

Curry added: “We have a certain sense of pride on this team.”

It was a wire-to-wire win too for the San Antonio Spurs, who rolled to a 103-92 victory over the Pistons in Detroit. Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points, pulled down six rebounds and handed out five assists and LaMarcus Aldridge contributed 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Spurs, who also got a big night from Dewayne Dedmon, who continued to shine starting in place of injured big man Pau Gasol.

Dedmon had a season-high 17 points and career-high 17 rebounds, helping keep Detroit Centre Andre Drummond in check.

“He hit the boards hard, he ran the floor, his energy, his aggressiveness, his defence — he was fantastic in that regard,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said of Dedmon.

The Miami Heat stretched their winning streak to 13 games — the longest in the league this season — with a 108-99 comeback victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

James Johnson came off the bench to score 26 points. Goran Dragic added 21 for the Heat, who erased an 11-point third-quarter deficit.

The Washington Wizards got back to winning on their home floor with a 112-107 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

The Wizards saw their home win streak halted at 17 games in a dramatic overtime defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

But they were back on top in front of home fans in a clash of two of the league’s hottest teams.

John Wall scored 26 points and handed out 14 assists. Markieff Morris added 26 points and 10 rebounds and Bradley Beal chipped in 20 points for the Wizards.

Since falling to the NBA champion Cavs the Wizards had gone on the road to beat the Nets in Brooklyn.

But Beal said they were especially focused on winning again at home.

“We just wanted to come back home and make sure we got off to an even better start,” he said. “Get our streak back on.”

The Wizards beat the Pacers for the second time in three games this season. The defeat dropped Indiana three games behind third-seeded Washington in the Eastern Conference standings, with the teams due to meet again on Thursday.

 

Results

Friday’s matches

Denver 131, New York 123

Miami 108, Brooklyn 99

San Antonio 103, Detroit 92

Golden State 122, Memphis 107

L.A. Lakers 122, Milwaukee 114

New Orleans 122, Minnesota 106

Washington 112, Indiana 107

Phoenix 115, Chicago 97

Sacramento 108, Atlanta 107

Results

